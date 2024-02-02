While every individual has their own perception of what makes a fragrance seductively luxurious, one thing is for certain: bourbon-filled perfumes make a serious statement. If that doesn’t sound appealing to you, know that they smell less like a sticky college bar, and more like those heady cocktail lounges where its patrons sport oversized fur coats and ultra-sharp stilettos.

Bourbon Oozes Seduction

In traditional perfumery, bourbon fragrance notes are considered to be quite heavy and bold, and in turn, have mostly been featured in masculine-leaning aromas. While the industry is still quite gendered, many are realizing that scent isn’t innately feminine or masculine at all.

Bourbon actually adds depth and long-lastingness to any aroma. What’s more, it can enhance the scents around it — making a cinnamon note more spiced, or a vanilla smell even more decadently sweet.

In other words, bourbon-heavy perfumes are the epitome of the “loud luxury” aesthetic, hitting those around you with its sultry signature that lingers long after its wearer has left.

12 Bourbon Fragrances

Whether you’re on the hunt for a statement-making scent, or simply want to add a bit of luxe to your fragranced wardrobe — below, find 12 boozy bourbon perfumes that are sure to bring the heat.

2 The Bold Bourbon Scent Brown Girl Jane Dawn Eau de Parfum Nordstrom $102 See On Nordstrom With a bold bourbon note at centerstage, Dawn empowers its wearer as the scents of elegant iris petals, heated amber, earthy vanilla, and decadent raspberries unfold.

4 The Ultimate Cabincore Perfume Ellis Brooklyn APRÈS Eau de Parfum Sephora $110 See On Sephora APRÈS, a perfume inspired by crisp alpine air, awakens the senses with its aromas of juicy juniper berries, nostalgic evergreens, warm cedarwood, and bourbon-spiked praline.

6 The “Mob Wife” Aesthetic Buy Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Glam Eau de Parfum Ulta $135 See On Ulta Bottled in a luxurious stiletto that stuns on any vanity, Very Good Girl Glam sparkles with notes of cherry, almond, rose, vetiver, and vanilla bourbon.

8 The Black Opium Dupe Dossier Ambery Vanilla Eau De Parfum Dossier $29 See On Dossier If you’ve had your eyes on the OG YSL Black Opium perfume, consider this one from Dossier: It’s brimming with notes of cedarwood, coffee, licorice, and patchouli, which all melt together for a boozy, bourbon-like effect.

10 The Rich & Smoky Fragrance Loubicroc Eau de Parfum Christian Louboutin $320 See On Christian Louboutin Housed in a deeply luxurious bottle, Loubicroc embodies the energy of Egypt’s Nile as notes of heady vanilla bourbon, creamy sandalwood, smokey myrrh, and smooth papyrus swirl around your senses.

11 The Layer-Friendly Spritzer Irish Cream Pick-Me-Up Cologne Spray Demeter Fragrance Library $37.80 See On Demeter Fragrance Library Add a sweet, boozy quality to any fragrance combo with a spritz of this layer-friendly scent, which blends the aromas of whiskey bourbon, fresh cream, and caramel.

12 The “Loud Luxury” Vanilla Perfume Vanilla Diorama Eau de Parfum Dior $330 See On Dior An elegant perfume that’s inspired by vanilla-laden Parisian desserts, Vanilla Diorama contrasts its sweetness with hints of citrusy orange and boozy rum.