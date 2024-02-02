We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
While every individual has their own perception of what makes a fragrance seductively luxurious, one thing is for certain: bourbon-filled perfumes make a serious statement. If that doesn’t sound appealing to you, know that they smell less like a sticky college bar, and more like those heady cocktail lounges where its patrons sport oversized fur coats and ultra-sharp stilettos.
Bourbon Oozes Seduction
In traditional perfumery, bourbon fragrance notes are considered to be quite heavy and bold, and in turn, have mostly been featured in masculine-leaning aromas. While the industry is still quite gendered, many are realizing that scent isn’t innately feminine or masculine at all.
Bourbon actually adds depth and long-lastingness to any aroma. What’s more, it can enhance the scents around it — making a cinnamon note more spiced, or a vanilla smell even more decadently sweet.
In other words, bourbon-heavy perfumes are the epitome of the “loud luxury” aesthetic, hitting those around you with its sultry signature that lingers long after its wearer has left.
12 Bourbon Fragrances
