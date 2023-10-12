No shade to black, but it’s the most popular and traditional ink color for tattoos. If you’re looking to stand out or spice up your body art collection, consider trying red ink. If Kylie Jenner has anything to say about crimson tats (she does — just look at her array of colorful designs), it’s clear that the hue is about to have a moment. The color is so trendy and fun, and with over 144 million views on TikTok, there’s no shortage of inspo to pull from.
Red ink tattoos are at once unique and eye-catching yet subtle and chic, says Cassie May, a tattoo artist and owner of The Cassie May Studio. The color has been gaining popularity not only because it’s pretty to look at, but because it’s unique.
According to Anastasiia Gatsko, a tattoo artist and owner of G Tattoo & Piercing, the subtle hint of color from a red ink tattoo can also give off dainty, delicate vibes. That’s why, if you’re on the fence about getting your first tattoo, red ink might be the best way to ease your way in.
Before you take the leap, though, talk to your tattoo artist about possible allergies. According to May, some people are more allergic to colored tattoo inks, so it’s always a good idea to do a test beforehand. Also important to note? May says red ink may be tougher to remove since it’s hard for lasers to zero in on.
Keep scrolling below for a wide array of red ink designs to use as inspiration for your next (or first!) tat.