No shade to black, but it’s the most popular and traditional ink color for tattoos. If you’re looking to stand out or spice up your body art collection, consider trying red ink. If Kylie Jenner has anything to say about crimson tats (she does — just look at her array of colorful designs), it’s clear that the hue is about to have a moment. The color is so trendy and fun, and with over 144 million views on TikTok, there’s no shortage of inspo to pull from.

Red ink tattoos are at once unique and eye-catching yet subtle and chic, says Cassie May, a tattoo artist and owner of The Cassie May Studio. The color has been gaining popularity not only because it’s pretty to look at, but because it’s unique.

According to Anastasiia Gatsko, a tattoo artist and owner of G Tattoo & Piercing, the subtle hint of color from a red ink tattoo can also give off dainty, delicate vibes. That’s why, if you’re on the fence about getting your first tattoo, red ink might be the best way to ease your way in.

Before you take the leap, though, talk to your tattoo artist about possible allergies. According to May, some people are more allergic to colored tattoo inks, so it’s always a good idea to do a test beforehand. Also important to note? May says red ink may be tougher to remove since it’s hard for lasers to zero in on.

Keep scrolling below for a wide array of red ink designs to use as inspiration for your next (or first!) tat.

1 So Scripted Instagram/@jbeeink Script or cursive tattoos have been around for ages, but when you get them done in red ink, the design instantly gets a cool refresh. A simple word — like “kindness” — looks extra pretty in this sultry shade, whether you place it on your arm, wrist, or the top of your thigh.

2 Red Rose Instagram/@jbeeink You can’t go wrong with getting a classic rose in red ink. Whether you go for a fine line abstract design or a botanically-correct flower, the pop of color will feel so right.

3 Crimson Butterfly Instagram/@elle.tats You can’t go wrong with a beautiful ’90s-inspired butterfly tattoo. This design is a fan fave on social media because, well, it’s just so darn cute. To make the pretty insect your own, go for red ink so the details really shine.

4 Lightning Bolt Instagram/@theblondietattoos If you’re wary about getting your first tattoo or want something super discrete, red ink can feel like less of a commitment. To make the leap even smoother, opt for a tiny design, like this itty bitty lightning bolt. What’s even better? With a design so small, the process will be over in a flash.

5 Cheeky Chat Instagram/@jbeeink Cheeky tattoos feel even cheekier in red ink. Choose a funny quote — like “I’m fine, thank you” — and get it permanently emblazoned on your arm for all to see. That way you won’t even have to answer people’s questions — the tat says it all.

6 Bunch Of Botanicals Instagram/@tattoos_ondarkskin Botanical tattoos are guaranteed to be gorgeous, but especially so in red ink. They can be meaningful, too, if you choose flowers that feel special to you or someone in your life. (It’s also totally OK if you just like the look of a bouquet.)

7 Fresh Strawberry Instagram/@stabilism Fruit tattoos are undeniably adorable, especially when done in red ink. The red leans into the freshness of it all by calling attention to the juicy details. For other red ink food ideas, consider a watermelon slice, pomegranate, or a little red chili pepper.

8 Matching Bows Instagram/@theblondietattoos Bows, ribbons, and all things coquette are so in right now. (See Hailey Bieber’s hair bows and everything balletcore.) To take the aesthetic to your tattoo collection, opt to get a matching red ribbon tattoo with a friend or S.O.

9 Hearts Ablazing Instagram/@ellie_s.tattoo You can’t talk about red ink tattoos without mentioning hearts. Try a triple-outlined heart like the one above, a teeny tiny minimalist design, or a heart that’s totally filled in for an extra eye-catching dose of red.

10 Red Cherries Instagram/@parlorsix8 A crimson shade feels so right for retro-looking tattoo designs. Think glistening cherries, disco balls, or a pair of dice. Even a cowboy boot tattoo would look good in red.

11 Cute Animals Instagram/@kimlove._.v Red ink also feels innocent and sweet, which is why it’s the ideal hue for cutesy designs. Think hearts and fruits, as well as little animals, like this bunny. A portrait of your pet would be adorable, too.

12 Cottagecore Instagram/@maid.of.flowers Rather than go for a more traditional floral tattoo, consider taking a cottagecore route. These red, retro-looking flowers are so groovy.

13 Slithery Snake Instagram/@elisekatherineink Judging by all the red ink reptiles on social media, a snake is one of the most popular red ink tattoos you can get — and it’s easy to see why. The color looks so edgy with this type of tat.

14 Lucky Number 5 Instagram/teagantatt Angel number tattoos are always cute, subtle, and meaningful — the perfect trifecta when it comes to getting inked. A 555 or a 777 will look so nice in red.

15 Red Details Instagram/@stinkyfingereerttt When in doubt, a minimalist design like these geometric lines is an easy way to add some colorful ink to your body art collection. This type of tattoo looks great on a wrist, on the back of an arm, or even behind your ear.

Source:

Cassie May, tattoo artist based in Toronto

Anastasiia Gatsko, tattoo artist, owner of G Tattoo & Piercing