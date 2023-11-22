As quickly as it came, intense Scorpio season is but a memory, only to be replaced by the fiery, thrill-seeking energy of Sagittarius season.

While Scorpios are a water sign best known for their immense strength and emotional depth, Sagittarians often bring an infectious optimism and innate curiosity. Depicted by a bow-wielding archer, the zodiac sign’s overall aura is both independent and imaginative.

“Sagittarius is a sign that has many sides to them,” Karolina Sucre, a Miami-based astrologer known for her viral astro-centric TikToks, tells Bustle. “They are a really playful, curious sign, and they tend to be fearless and excited to come across trends that are expressive of their personality.”

As for a few famed Sagittarians who epitomize of the adventure-loving fire sign? Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera, and the fictitious Emily of Emily In Paris are only a few beloved Sagittarius women worth mentioning.

In line with the sign’s vibrant personal and rich intellect, the color palette typically associated with Sags includes fire red, deep royal purple, golden yellow, and hints of turquoise blue (which is a nod to their birthstone).

When it comes to nail art details, Sagittarians seldom shy away from a bold statement. “One minute, they're the happy-go-lucky optimist sporting a bright yellow mani, and then the next they're deep in thought, hiding under a tree on their third book of the day, flipping their pages with their fingers in a deep cherry maroon.”

Alongside mirror-like chrome finishes and 3D details, Sucre notes: “Checkerboard nails, bold colors, and even a mix-and-match set would be perfect for a sign that has a hard time making up their mind.”

Below, find the trendiest nail art designs for Sagittarius season 2023, from red-hot flames to chrome micro cherries.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Sharp Tips

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On Nov. 16, Megan Thee Stallion attended the 2023 GQ Men Of The Year event. While her #PamCore updo and see-through dress were a total slay, her ultra sharp, deep red nails with “more is more” bedazzled details were a stunning addition to her jaw-dropping look.

Tortoiseshell With A Twist

Most recently worn by Sydney Sweeney, tortoiseshell print nails are very much on-trend this fall and winter season. A vibrant pop of purple adds a playfulness to the classic print that is completely unexpected.

Red-Hot Flames & Hearts

One of the zodiac’s three fire signs, Sagittarians are just as wild and charismatic as dancing flames. Tap that fiery energy with some red flame designs atop classic French nails.

Warm Watercolor Swirls

Painted in a palette of Sagittarius-themed burgundies and unexpected mossy greens, this marbled watercolor print on short nails is perfectly playful.

Fiery Red Chrome Nails

This Sagittarius (and holiday) season, buzzy red chrome nails no doubt top the trendy mani list — and are a sure-fire way to have all eyes on your tips.

Gwen Stefani’s Checkered Frenchies

In the spirit of adventure, opt for a checkered print French manicure à la Gwen Stefani. Created by celebrity manicurist Eri Ishizu, Stefani’s nails were painted with a custom mixture of On The Down Low and You Can't Tell Anyone from PLA Nails for the deep burgundy shade.

Pretty Purple Skittle Nails

Can’t make your mind on which shade of purple nail polish to paint your tips? Try some colorful mix-and-match Skittle nails with different Sag-approved colors on each nail.

“Cherry Mocha” Croc Print

Marrying two of the biggest nail trends at the moment —the “cherry mocha” obsession and the love for luxurious crocodile print tips — this manicures gives cool girl fall vibes.

Turquoise & Golden Flakes

Inspired by the zodiac sign’s turquoise birthstone, this green-blue manicure features two statement nails covered in yellow gold flakes that are bold and daring.

Sultry Glazed Micro Cherries

Most recently worn by Sagittarian Hailey Bieber, deep red micro cherries with a trendy glazed top coat adds the perfect amount of flirtatiousness to your manicure.

Simple Gold Chrome Flames

For the manicure lovers who much prefer an understated nail design, try adding some simple gold chrome art— like these tiny dots and statement flames — atop a “your nails but better” neutral polish shade.

Megan Fox’s Tattooed Tips

During the last few days of October, Megan Fox rocked the coolest extra-long red nails with mismatched black tattoo art all over each tip. Brittney Boyce, the LA-based manicurist behind the look, used Foxology by Arctic Fox Nail Polish in the shade Poison to achieve the fiery look.

Alien-Inspired Neon Purple Designs

In the world of manicures, out-there details and alien-inspired vibes are all over the hands of influential cool girls. This crystal clear set features shades of white, black, and neon purple.

Rep Your Sign

This Sagittarius season, adorn your nails with your zodiac sign’s name written in golden letters. Your birthday month is here for a good time, not a long time...

Bedazzled Winter Wonderland

With Sag season taking place from Nov. 22 to Dec. 21, it just so happens to be right in the heart of the holiday season. Embrace the chilly winter vibes with a glamorously glittering nail art design that that features snowflakes created with shiny rhinestones.

Cherry Chocolate Aura Nails

A celeb-loved nail art trend worn on the likes of Halle Bailey, Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, and more, these aura nails in a sultry color combination are perfect for Sagittarius season.

Glittering French Tips

Turn your low-key French manicure up a notch or two with warm-toned fire red and yellow gold glitter placed on each nail’s rounded tip.