In 2022, there were so many cool nail art trends to lust over. Hailey Bieber had everyone in a chokehold with her glazed donut chrome look, aura nails were all over our Pinterest pages, and velvet nails became the it-girl mani design for the holiday season. But don’t worry: The variety is not going to stop when the new year comes around, because 2023’s nail art trends are bringing just as many swoon-worthy designs.

Nail artist and digital creator Sarah Haidar says that you’ll see a lot of understated nail styles, but this doesn’t mean that they have to be boring. Her take? Expect more sleek and natural manicures elevated with subtle nail art. “Minimal nails will be very prominent,” she tells Bustle. “Having a simple, solid-colored manicure with the slightest accent — like a piercing or matte finishes — or French tips in metallic shades will be perfect for those wanting a mani with a subtle oomph.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there will be plenty mani trends for the maximalists to be excited about. Multidimensional designs, for one, will be taking over your social media feeds, as well as eye-catching contrasting finishes. For more intel, keep reading for the biggest nail art trends that’ll take over in 2023.

1 Chrome Everything Bieber’s chrome nail movement is here to stay: Expect chrome finishes on all sorts of mani designs. “It’s a subtle shimmer that acts as an enhancement to any colored mani,” says Haidar of the trend, who notes it’s mostly seen on classic shades like OPI’s Bubble Bath, but you can add chrome powder to any look. Think French tips, aura nails, and 3D designs.

2 Micro French Nails French nails have been back from the early 2000s for some time now, but 2023 will see a variation of the look: mini French manis. According to Pinterest Predicts 2023, the platform’s annual trend forecast, Millennials and Gen Z are all about “micro” French nails — aka a more thin accent on the fingertip for a sleek finish.

3 Metallic Effects Haider is also noticing a lot of silver and gold metallics used in nail art. Though they’re typically go-to's for the holiday season, she predicts people will be wanting some shine on their nails year-round. They add the perfect pop to make your mani really stand out.

4 Funky 3D Designs Adding texture to your mani will really level up your nail look, and Haider says 3D designs will really explode this year. Feel free to experiment, as there are endless ways to partake in the trend. “Adding accents, charms, or rhinestones to the nails gives it more dimension,” she tells Bustle. “You can go subtle and add some raised textures, like the water droplet look, or go all out with bedazzlements.”

5 Pierced Nails Blinged-out manicures will be trending in 2023, but not in the way you might think. Haidar says you’re going to see neutral-colored manis with tiny nail piercings accenting the tips. These can be dangling rhinestones, gold hoops, colorful studs — you name it.

6 Contrasting Finishes The new year will bring clashing manicure textures featuring both matte and glossy finishes, much like these matte nails with a glossy French tip created by nail artist Amy Le. “You can do the look by having a few fingers glossy with some matte, or a full matte finish set with subtle swirls and art using a glossy top coat,” says Haidar. “This adds some texture and depth to manicures without having to do too much in terms of colors and designs.”

7 Initials Remember when Kim Kardashian rocked a “P” on her manicure as a nod to then-beau Pete Davison? According to celebrity nail artist Elle, signature statement nails are going to be big in 2023. The trend is super customizable, and you can add a word, a name, or initials to yourself or someone special for a cute and meaningful mani.