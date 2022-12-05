In 2022, there were so many cool nail art trends to lust over. Hailey Bieber had everyone in a chokehold with her glazed donut chrome look, aura nails were all over our Pinterest pages, and velvet nails became the it-girl mani design for the holiday season. But don’t worry: The variety is not going to stop when the new year comes around, because 2023’s nail art trends are bringing just as many swoon-worthy designs.
Nail artist and digital creator Sarah Haidar says that you’ll see a lot of understated nail styles, but this doesn’t mean that they have to be boring. Her take? Expect more sleek and natural manicures elevated with subtle nail art. “Minimal nails will be very prominent,” she tells Bustle. “Having a simple, solid-colored manicure with the slightest accent — like a piercing or matte finishes — or French tips in metallic shades will be perfect for those wanting a mani with a subtle oomph.”
On the opposite end of the spectrum, there will be plenty mani trends for the maximalists to be excited about. Multidimensional designs, for one, will be taking over your social media feeds, as well as eye-catching contrasting finishes. For more intel, keep reading for the biggest nail art trends that’ll take over in 2023.