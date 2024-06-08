Although Marilyn Monroe has been out of the spotlight for decades, her influence is truly eternal.

It seems every few months, a new modern celebrity references Monroe — be it Selena Gomez rocking her signature manicure, Kendall Jenner trying a bleach blonde ’do for Halloween, Florence Pugh styling her silver hair in a retro way, or even Kim Kardashian dusting off one of her most famous gowns for the Met Gala.

And now, none other than Kylie Jenner is the latest to embody the endlessly beloved late icon.

Kylie’s Marilyn Monroe-Esque Hair

On June 7, the youngest Jenner sister posted selfies of an unexpected hairstyle with the cheeky caption, “Did someone say they missed king kylie.”

The “King Kylie” era, of course, references a time when the Kylie Cosmetics founder changed her hair color seemingly on the daily (i.e. her infamous teal lob) — though this time around she’s playing with a vibe that’s *very* Marilyn Monroe-coded.

Momentarily ditching her long espresso locks, Jenner rocked a jawline-skimming, bleach blonde bob with larger-than-life curls. The result? A sultry, vintage-inspired look that feels refreshingly unique and sweetly reminicent of the influential star.

As for her makeup, Jenner wore overstated black winged eyeliner — which is somewhat referential to the glamourous eye look Marilyn once wore — along with with brown-toned, ’90s-inspired lined lips.

Shades Of Blonde Are Trending

Next to vibrant shades of ice blonde (which have recently been spotted on the likes of Beyoncé and Sabrina Carpenter), a few more natural blonde hues are trending for the summer months ahead.

Hello, Sun-Kissed Blonde: “A natural-looking blonde with soft highlights give the effortless, beachy vibes of a summer spent somewhere fabulous.” — celebrity colorist Reece Walker on trending hair colors for summer 2024