From Camila Cabello’s recent romp in an oxford shirt and plaid mini skirt to the corpcore outfits spotted on celebs like Zendaya throughout fashion month, one thing is for certain: preppy vibes are trending.

The preppy aesthetic is inspired by a student’s style at prep school — think plaid skirts, collared shirts peaking out from argyle sweaters, headbands, and pearl necklaces. A preppy vibe also has connotations of luxury and wealth.

Some examples? All of the school-bound ’fits worn in cult classics — like Cher’s plaid-on-plaid yellow moment in Clueless, most of Blair Waldorf’s ’fits on Gossip Girl, and Rory Gilmore’s uniform.

It’s an aesthetic you can also wear on your fingertips, whether you’re rocking colorful plaid nails, a dimensional tweed design reminiscent of Chanel garments, or the prettiest pearl adornments. You could also opt for more minimal takes on the preppy nail trend, like with vanilla chrome nails (a classic) or French tips painted in rich shades of red.

Here, find 12 nail art ideas that match the prep girl aesthetic.

1 Pearl-Lined French Tips @sansungnails These pale pink Frenchies are made even preppier with pearl-lined edges and oversized bows topped with sparkling rhinestones.

2 Elegant Vanilla Chrome @thehotblend For those who want an elegant manicure that matches all of their ’fits, look no further than a creamy set of vanilla chrome nails.

3 Autumn-Inspired Plaid @sammismanis Whether you opt for an autumn-inspired color palette or want to show pride for your fave football team, plaid nails are innately preppy and versatile.

4 Glamorous Gold Leaf @mv.nailz Add some gold leaf on top of a neutral set for an easy and luxe take on the preppy nail trend.

5 3D Monochromatic Ribbons @sansungnails Butter yellow has been the reigning color of 2024 so far — and this monochromatic set with 3D textured ribbons feels perfect for a preppy mani.

6 Unexpected Argyle @beautyatnumber4 If you love the look of argyle sweaters, use the playful print on a few accent nails for a mani that’s back-to-school-coded.

7 Classy Statement Pearls @karolbeautyst Elevate a simple sheer “milk bath” mani with a single statement nail on each hand covered in teeny tiny pearls.

8 Unique Houndstooth @safinailstudio The weather is getting chillier, which means it’s time to break out your coats — and these houndstooth nails are a perfect match for those who have the preppy print in their closet.

9 Bold Red French Tips @thedailynailofficial A bold take on a timeless classic, this French tip mani uses a “red nail theory” scarlet in place of the more typical white polish.

10 Classic Pink Tweed Texture @sansungnails In love with tweed for the fall season? These pink and cream textured tweed tips are made all the more preppy with the addition of button-inspired pearls.

11 Neutral Skittle Nails @anouknailedit Go with a neutral Skittle nails set with taupe, cream, and dusty rose polish. It’s minimalist but utterly chic.