And just like that, sweet summertime is but a few months away. With the weather already warming up, many are itching to refresh their hair color, upgrade their wardrobe, *and* try a new manicure.

For summer 2024, beauty lovers are not only going bold with their hair colors (i.e. “washed denim” hair à la Megan Fox and unexpected violet tones), but with their manicures, too. In line with the playfulness of the summer season, fruity nail designs — like vibrant lemons, red cherries, and coquettish strawberries — will have their main character moment.

The season will also bring countless chromatic mani moments (a buzzy roll-over trend from spring) via A-listers and nail art lovers alike. This season, however, the mirror-like topper will be paired with “soft girl” pastel polish hues, like baby blue, dreamy lavender, and butter yellow.

In need of some inspiration for your summer mood board? Below, find nine buzzy nail art trends for the upcoming season, as shared by the industry’s expert nail gurus.

9 Summer Nail Art Trends

Nostalgic Animal Print Manicures @leticianails_bq From monochromatic zebra print details to ’90s-inspired tortoiseshell tips, animal print is steadily on the rise. “Tortoiseshell, snake print, and leopard print are going to be seen across nails as often as fashion in the upcoming month,” says Charlotte Knight, a nail tech and founder of Ciatè London. She points to the brand’s zebra and leopard print nail wraps in “Fun Fair” for an easy way to try the look.

Sunny Yellow Lemon Designs @bostonsnailsandspa For an instant pick-me-up, Knight recommends adding yellow-hued lemon designs and decals to your manicure. Perfect for the warm summer months.

Total French Tip Obsession @corrinnabianca ICYMI: micro French tip nails are Kendall Jenner’s signature look right now — and it seems her influence has impacted summer 2024’s mani trends. “Whether you lean towards the classic white tip or a modern variation, a French manicure is effortlessly chic,” says Rianna Basurto, the marketing and brand development director at Bellacures.

Hello, Baby Blue Chrome @gossipandgloss Frosted blue nails were a major move for the winter months — and Knight predicts it will continue in the summertime season, too. “Ice blue nails for the summer may not seem like the most natural pairing, however this shade is skyrocketing to popularity in the makeup category and is set to do so in the nail category too,” she tells Bustle. “A baby blue tone is a shade that’s nostalgic to Y2K, and looks great on all skin tones.” Basurto agrees, saying pastel polish topped with a chrome finish is the nail equivalent of “the gentlest whisper of a cool breeze on a sunny day.”

3D Butterfly Adornments @overglowedit In need of a perfect manicure to take you from spring to summer? Basurto recommends “butterflies, flowers, or abstract shapes that pop right off the nail.” Three-dimensional versions will amp up the look that much more.

Groovy ’70s Revival @sansungnails Margot Robbie and Blake Lively have been sporting oh-so-’70s hairdos in recent months, and Basurto predicts the groovy obsession will soon translate to nail art. “Retro-inspired designs will make a big comeback, but with a modern twist that adapts them to the contemporary aesthetic. Think ’70s swirls, groovy patterns, neon colors, and graphic lines,” she says.

Easy-To-Use Nail Tattoos @avrnailswatches Not so much of a nail art connoisseur? Nail decals might just be your new best friend. “One of my favorite hacks for at-home nail painters is nail stickers or nail tattoos,” says Basurto. “They are a fantastic way to achieve detailed and professional-looking nail art at home, without needing a steady hand for painting intricate designs.” As for her pro tip, Basurto recommends sealing the look with with a high-shine top coat to ensure your decals last as long as possible.

Flashy Bejeweled Nails @lightslacquer Allow your mani to catch that good summer light with a smattering of glittering rhinestones. “Jeweled nails are your best friends,” says Basurto. “From delicate rhinestones to full-on gem-encrusted nails, let your hands do the talking.”