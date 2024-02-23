The spring season represents a time of rebirth — and TBH, there’s no better way to formally enter a new era than to change up your hair color.

For spring 2024, the vibes are all about softening up your look and keeping things natural.

Soften Up For Spring 2024

While the current nail polish color trends are all about going bold with your springtime manicure, the season’s hottest hair colors are toning down the vibrancy.

“Overall, people are starting to make their hair color both warmer and softer for spring,” Melessia Wade-Smith, a Better Natured color expert, tells Bustle. “I’m seeing less of the jet-black and ice-white hair as we approach the warmer season.”

In other words, Beyoncé’s iced-out, platinum strands may have owned the winter months, but the trending tones of spring are all heading towards more natural shades of blonde and brunette. Though, of course, there’s always a little room for some unexpected color (like Megan Fox’s recent foray into the world of pastel pink, for one).

8 On-Trend Hair Colors

In the mood for a hair refresh? Below, find eight hair colors that are expected to be everywhere come spring.

2 “Chocolate Syrup” Brunette @haileybieber ICYMI, Hailey Bieber recently dyed her hair a shade of dark chocolate — so, naturally, it’s now on-trend. “I definitely think that ‘chocolate syrup’ hair will be huge for spring 2024,” says Wade-Smith. “This dark brown hue is very sleek, rich, and makes hair look ultra-healthy and glossy coming out of the cold, winter months.” Brendnetta Ashley, a Schwarkopf professional ambassador who specializes in curly and textured hair, agrees. “We will see ‘expensive brunettes,’ [which] is a very dimensional brown that’s very shiny.”

3 Muted Mushroom Brown @_mymyhair Warm tones are infinitely flattering, though a mushroom-inspired shade of ash brunette is on the rise for spring. “It’s very effortless and has that ‘it girl’ factor to it,” muses Wade-Smith. “It’s also the only cool-toned hair color I think will be trending for spring 2024, but it is still very natural-looking.”

4 Heavenly Honey Blonde @latto777 It can be tough to find the right shade of blonde for your skin tone. Pro tip: Ashley notes that warm, honey blonde hues are almost universally flattering — and they’re going to be everywhere next season. It’s a color both Selena Gomez and Rihanna recently sported, so you know it’s hot.

5 Bold “Cherry Coke” Tones Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A few months back, Dua Lipa welcomed a new era — and ultimately, a new album — with her freshly-dyed “cherry coke” hair. And Wade-Smith predicts that the bold color isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. “Cherry coke hair will reign supreme this spring 2024. The deep, oxblood red tones give hair a beautiful shine, making it feel fresh and new.” Ashley’s predictions echo this. “Ginger hair has been very popular over the years, but I’m extremely excited to see a different take on red. This sophisticated tone looks great on all.”

6 Espresso-Inspired Soft Black @theestallion Instead of opting for a goth-chic shade of “raven” black, Wade-Smith points to a less dramatic dark color. “Soft black is a great color for those that want to keep their hair darker than a chocolate brown, but less harsh than a jet-black for spring.”

7 “Marshmallow Pink” Obsession @dimitrishair While the spring 2024 trends are largely defined by more natural hues, one bolder color in particular — namely, “marshmallow pink” — is having its main character moment. Most recently, Megan Fox traded in her fire-red color for the softer shade, and Kylie Jenner also revived her nostalgic pink ’do.

8 Creamy Caramel Bronde @_mymyhair For those who like adding sun-kissed warmth to their brunette strands, caramel tones are officially in. “This color feels super sweet and natural, with golden blonde and vanilla undertones that are perfect for the warmer months ahead,” says Wade-Smith.