Over the holiday weekend, Selena Gomez was spotted in the streets of Paris in her take on the “quiet luxury” trend. Rocking a black tweed Valentino blazer dress, the “Single Soon” singer *also* took the opportunity to debut a fresh new glam look.

Parting ways with her long blunt bob and natural espresso hue, Gomez added length, dimension, and texture to her hair — essentially, a totally new ’do.

Selena’s New Blonde Highlights

From eye makeup and lips, to manicures and ’fits — the trends for winter 2024 are all heading to a dark and sultry place. Hair color trends, however, are swinging the opposite direction. Countless A-listers are opting for bright shades of blonde instead of darker tones often associated with the chilly season. And Gomez is the latest to bite.

Adding honey blonde highlights from her mid-lengths to her ends, Gomez debuted a fresh new color while romping around Paris. What’s more, she traded up her blunt bob for some added inches, by way of expertly blended extensions.

Styled by hair guru Philipp Verheyen, her lightened hair was tousled and textured with bed-head waves to beautifully frame her face.

Both Kim Kardashian and Rihanna recently experimented with a caramel blonde shade, while Beyoncé debuted a near-white shade of platinum.

Here Comes The Blonde: “Blonde is always popular no matter the season, but I predict that we will see way more warmth in blondes.” Carly Zanoni, a professional colorist, on hair color trends for winter 2023.

Her ’60s-Inspired Cut Crease

With her softly bronzed complexion and simple beige lips, Gomez’s Parisian makeup was all about the eyes.

Avia Solomon, the London-based makeup artist behind the look, created a bold cut crease eye with cool-toned grey, emerald, and black pigments. A nod to ’60s makeup trend (Ariana Grande and Jenna Ortega are both fans), Gomez’s matte cut crease featured a double wing and fluttering lashes that complement her brown eyes.

According to her Instagram, Solomon used a handful of Rare Beauty faves when creating this look: Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara ($20), Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Bliss ($23), Kind Words Matte Lipstick in Talented ($20), and Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel ($17).

Her “Red Nail Theory” Manicure

Adding a bit of holiday-ready color to all-black look, Gomez went for a cherry red nail lacquer while in Paris. She traded up her signature long, coffin-shaped nails for a more natural-looking length.

Tom Bachik, the celeb-loved manicurist behind her crimson manicure, used the Après Nail French Manicure Gel in Pink Light District ($14.99) to achieve the deep, “red nail theory” look.