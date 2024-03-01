We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Now that March is officially here, you can’t deny the insatiable desire for sunshine and longer days. Coinciding with that are spring 2024’s manicure trends, which are all about adding a bright pop of color to your look — and the season’s most popular pedicure hues are in the same vein, according to industry experts.
Pops Of Color For Spring
Aside from neutral lacquer shades, like “mannequin” nude and stark white, the upcoming spring months are notably defined by vibrant shades that stand out in the open-toed shoes you’ll finally get to wear.
Deborah Lippmann, a celebrity manicurist and founder of her eponymous nail care line, shares a similar sentiment for the upcoming season. “This spring, I’ve been seeing clients wanting their pedicures to showcase a pop of color,” she tells Bustle. “I have also noticed many picking a specific color that suits them and sticking with that same shade throughout the season.” So, instead of constantly changing up one’s pedi look, the girlies are adopting a signature statement-making toenail polish.
9 On-Trend Toenail Colors
Ahead, Carrington and Lippmann reveal the hottest pedicure colors to paint on your toes this spring.