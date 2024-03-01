Now that March is officially here, you can’t deny the insatiable desire for sunshine and longer days. Coinciding with that are spring 2024’s manicure trends, which are all about adding a bright pop of color to your look — and the season’s most popular pedicure hues are in the same vein, according to industry experts.

Pops Of Color For Spring

Aside from neutral lacquer shades, like “mannequin” nude and stark white, the upcoming spring months are notably defined by vibrant shades that stand out in the open-toed shoes you’ll finally get to wear.

“For pedicures this spring, the overall vibe will be matching the bright colors of manicures,” says Jacqueline Carrington, the founder of nail polish brand People of Color.

Deborah Lippmann, a celebrity manicurist and founder of her eponymous nail care line, shares a similar sentiment for the upcoming season. “This spring, I’ve been seeing clients wanting their pedicures to showcase a pop of color,” she tells Bustle. “I have also noticed many picking a specific color that suits them and sticking with that same shade throughout the season.” So, instead of constantly changing up one’s pedi look, the girlies are adopting a signature statement-making toenail polish.

9 On-Trend Toenail Colors

Ahead, Carrington and Lippmann reveal the hottest pedicure colors to paint on your toes this spring.

1 “Model Off-Duty” Clear @emrata When in doubt, barely-there “naked nail” moments are always a vibe. Carrington is a fan of rocking layers of base and top coats — sans color — for spring 2024. It’s a low-maintenance look recently co-signed by supermodel and author Emily Ratajkowski.

3 ’60s-Inspired Powder Pink @claawssbydee In both beauty and fashion, 1960s influences have been at an all-time high. Lippmann predicts that the ’60s obsession will carry over to the trending pedicure colors, as well, pointing to powder pink as a soon-to-be salon fave.

5 Barely-There Neutrals @sundaysknowle According to Carrington, neutral nail polish colors will always be in style. And, considering the more understated “old money” aesthetic is still rising, sheer and opaque nude lacquers will continue to trend as the temperatures get warmer.

6 Fairycore Glitter Toppers Polish in High Fae Lights Lacquer $13 See On Lights Lacquer Whether worn solo or atop your fave pedi color, sheer fairycore glitter polish shades are a major green flag for spring 2024. “Glitters are fun toppers that complement the bold and beautiful colors,” says Carrington. Try Lights Lacquer’s High Fae, which reflects dreamy teal, green, and pink colors in the light.

7 Bright Barbie Pink @estelle.nails Don’t think the Barbiecore hot pink infatuation is going anywhere, anytime soon — in fact, Lippmann considers the shade one that “we will 100% see” on everyone’s toenails this spring.

8 Pretty Pastel Blue OPI Nail Lacquer in It's A Boy! Ulta $11.99 See On Ulta Aside from shades of cobalt, pastel blue also happens to be trending for the months ahead. “Many tend to be more playful with their pedicures, and I think we will be seeing an unexpected increase in blues during the warmer months,” says Lippmann. “Pastel blue is the perfect addition to your toes.” It's A Boy! is the prettiest sky blue shade, or you could also rock Essie’s Find Me An Oasis.

9 Classic Crisp White @thepedischool When in doubt, white nail polish will always be an easy go-to for springtime pedicures — and Lippmann agrees, saying the timeless color is minimal yet still delivers a bold statement.