Somehow, 2023 is already just a memory — and 2024 is ushering in some new trends.

Across categories, the trends are splitting into two distinct directions: a “more is more” aesthetic, complete with voluminous mob wife-inspired hair and loudly luxurious ’fits; and on the other end, total minimalism in line with those coveted “old money” vibes.

An “Old Money” Obsession

Experts in the industry tell Bustle that the same can be said about this year’s biggest nail trends, too. “Nail trends in 2024 will shift towards simplicity with classic styles that enhance natural beauty,” says Hang Nguyen, a Nailing Hollywood manicurist.

In other words, tonal “mannequin nails,” sheer balletcore pink polish shades, crisp micro French tips, and even the occasional naked nail moment are total green flags for the months ahead.

What’s more, a coinciding era of short, natural nail appreciation is upon us.

The Rise Of Short Nails

While plenty of A-listers are still fans of extra-long nails with eye-catching details — including the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Christina Aguilera — short manis are increasingly being spotted on red carpets and social media feeds.

Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez, for example, are recent converts to shorter tips, while Margot Robbie has been a natural nail stan for much of her career.

11 Nail Trends For 2024

Below, find 11 nail trends that will define 2024, as shared by Nguyen, along with Jan Arnold, the co-founder of CND.

1 “Old Money” Micro French Tips @kendalljenner From chic tortoiseshell prints to classic French tips, one thing is for certain: The “old money” aesthetic — which Nguyen sees reigning in 2024 — is serving up endless inspiration. As for some particular polish shades that match the vibe? She notes that sophisticated hues like burgundy, deep green, or sheer pink on short, super clean natural nails are luxe perfection.

2 Ribbon-Filled Coquette Details @sansungnails 2023 ended with a revival of ribbon laced hair ’dos, and the coquette love affair will continue in 2024, especially when it comes to buzzy manicures. “Coquette nails are a trend that focuses on a clean and polished look using sheer neutral shades with delicate bow embellishments,” says Nguyen. “Their overly feminine and delicate charm make them an appealing choice for those seeking a fun and feminine nail style.”

3 Prioritizing Healthy Naked Nails CND™ Strengthener RXx Amazon $20.50 See On Amazon According to Arnold, healthy, natural nails are in (hence the trending “naked mani” look) — and she predicts an uptick in nail care in the coming months. “A well-shaped and glowing nail feels good and makes you feel well cared for,” she tells Bustle. “Plus, there are so many new, incredible breakthroughs in the industry to achieve beautiful nails.” She names the CND Strengthener RXx, Cuticle Eraser, and SolarOil as must-haves in anyone’s kit.

4 Sheer Polish Shades @anouknailedit In line with the quiet luxury vibes taking over the trends, Arnold shares that sheer polish shades will be big in 2024. “We will see translucency in color, mixed with carefully curated bright, warm, and cream palettes,” she tells Bustle.

5 Pearlescent Perfection @addiisnails Last year saw lots of siren-esque motifs and mermaid-inspired nail art. In 2024, those pearly aesthetics will take on a more otherworldly tone. “Think psychedelic, holographic, and pearlescent finishes that nod to an immersive, alternate reality,” says Arnold.

7 “More Is More” Details On XXL Tips @theestallion While the nail art trends of 2024 are largely minimal and subdued, that doesn’t mean that “more is more” manis are entirely on the outs. “Extravagant details like over-scale embellishments with rich and luxurious colors will be a perfect design for a festive night out,” says Arnold. “Longer nails work well for more extravagance.”

8 Naturally Short Nail Lengths @tombachik More and more, stars are ditching their go-to lengthy tips for formal events. So if you happen to be going on a healthy nail journey in the coming months, 2024 is your year to experiment with mannequin nails.

9 A Zen Color Palette OPI Nail Lacquer in Humidi-Tea Ulta $11.99 See On Ulta In a word, 2024 is all about achieving your version of zen. “The year will bring inspiration, motivation, and calm to the wearer,” says Arnold. Calming peachy shades are sure to dominate — no doubt inspired by Pantone color of the year, “peach fuzz” — alongside hues like soothing sage green and baby blue.

10 Softly Rounded Almond-Shaped Tips @amyle.nails Arnold predicts that almond-shaped nails will continue to dominate the trends throughout 2024. This style, which features softly rounded ends with a slightly thinner peak akin to the nutty treat, has remained a tried-and-true classic, claiming Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Sabrina Carpenter as fans who are regularly spotted with the nail shape.

11 All Chrome Everything @disseynails Worn by stars like Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, and Khloé Kardashian, chrome nails have continued to reign supreme in the manicure world. The obsession with mirror-like finishes isn’t slowing down, either, with chromatic hues in shades of red, gold, black, and more subtle neutrals set to take over 2024.