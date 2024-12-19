No matter the occasion, Vanessa Hudgens is known for rocking a stellar set of nails.

On her wedding day, The Princess Switch actor wore lengthy French tips lined in pearls and covered in a softly chromatic glaze. She has also adorned her nails with monochromatic black tips with spiderweb decals for spooky SZN, ombré chrome finishes, colorful pressed flower petals, and a more minimally chic “cherry mocha girl” burgundy this fall.

With Christmas just a few days away, Hudgens has paired *two* of winter 2025’s biggest nail trends for what may be the prettiest holiday-ready mani I’ve ever seen.

Vanessa Hudgens’ Red Holiday Mani

This week, Zola Ganzorigt — a celebrity manicurist who works with stars like Hailey Bieber, Khloé Kardashian, and Sabrina Carpenter — posted a video on Instagram showcasing Hudgens’ freshly painted nails.

The High School Musical alum’s long, almond-shaped tips were painted in a ruby red polish with a mesmerizing glass-like finish that matched the glittering, ornament-filled tree behind her — proving that the trend is perfect for the holidays.

Unsurprisingly, the timeless and rich shade is one of winter ’25’s buzziest nail colors. “The classic red manicure is going to stay big this season as it’s the perfect pop of color,” Deborah Lippmann, a manicurist and brand founder, previously told Bustle. “I love treating red as a neutral because it is so versatile and there is the perfect shade for everyone.”

Glass Nails Are Trending

You’ve likely noticed the total takeover of #GlassNails if you’re a mainstay on BeautyTok. In short, the multi-faceted look marries two different trends: velvety cat eyes made possible with magnets layered beneath sheer jelly polish.

“Glass nails essentially mimic the appearance of glass — they're shiny, translucent, and have a glass-like depth thanks to the various layers of polishes applied to create this look,” Sarah Haidar, a Chicago-based manicurist and nailfluencer, previously told Bustle. “They give off dreamy, ethereal vibes, and are perfect for anyone wanting a manicure that's both minimalistic and eye-catching.”

Along with red, more gemstone-inspired hues — like sapphire and emerald — are sure to own the coldest months of the year, and Hudgens’ recent set makes a strong case to rock them with a glass finish.