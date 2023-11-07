A new haircut may be the ultimate do-over when it comes to refreshing your look, but if you’re feeling something quick and easy — and a little less permanent — try rocking a clip, a braid, or a bow.

There are so many cute hairstyle trends like these coming your way this winter that’ll add some interest to your ‘do encyclopedia, perhaps taking the place of your go-to ponytail.

On the quick and easy end of the spectrum, there are balletcore-inspired dainty hair ribbons, like the kind that has been spotted on Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber, as well as rainbow-hued clip-in extensions that’ll add a pop of color in a snap (literally).

If you feel like devoting a little more time to your hairstyle, that’s when you can grab all your mousses, sprays, and gels and attempt a Priscilla Presley-inspired bouffant or a messier version of Sofia Richie Grainge’s signature slicked-back bun.

Ready for major beauty inspo? Keep scrolling for the eight biggest hairstyle trends you’ll see everywhere this winter, according to hair experts.

1 Priscilla-Inspired Bouffants Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole / Staff According to celebrity hairstylist and Conair ambassador Laura Polko, the bouffant is about to have a major moment for the first time in ages. It’s all thanks to the newly-released movie Priscilla that showcases Presley’s life. A bouffant is a puffy, rounded hairstyle that was big — quite literally — in the ’50s and ’60s. The goal is to add a little — or a lot — of volume at the top of your head by teasing your strands and applying copious amounts of hairspray. “Even if you don’t want to do this full style, you can use this technique in so many ways to amp up any look, especially for special events or holiday parties,” Polko tells Bustle.

2 Colorful Clip-Ins Instagram/@sophielollipop If you’ve been craving a little color this season, you’re in luck. Hairstylist Dhairius Thomas predicts you’ll see a lot of contrasting highlights, and all you need to achieve them are a couple of clip-in extensions. “The benefit of this hairstyle is that there’s no chemical risk or damage done to the hair, and no commitment to maintain color,” he tells Bustle. It’s all about having fun, whether you rock the extensions for a week or just a night out. Thomas suggests using clip-ins that pop against your hair color. “Great color combos are usually black and blonde, black and red, and reds and blondes,” he says.

3 Messy Buns Ashley Jahncke / Getty Images Sofia Richie Grainge made everyone fall in love with her extra sleek slicked-back bun, but it may be time to loosen it up a little. From the runways of 3.1 Phillip Lim to Khaite, a messier version of the bun was spotted all over New York Fashion Week — and the style will be everywhere in the new year. While the slicked-back portion of this hairstyle remains the same, the bun gets a messy makeover with pulled-out pieces and loose tendrils to create a laidback, slightly undone vibe.

4 Ribbons & Clips Instagram/@vanessa_oblinsky According to Polko, more hair accessories are also coming your way, whether you want to rock a clip, some rhinestones, or a balletcore ribbon. Imagine finishing a braid with a bow or putting your hair up with a chic French clip. Polko also points to metallic snap clips, which can be lined up in a row to keep your bangs back. “These stylish clips combine style and function,” she tells Bustle. “Whether you're heading to a holiday party or a cozy winter gathering, [metal clips] make for a great winter hair accessory.”

5 ’90s Bombshell Waves Instagram/@domseeley As if ribbons weren’t pretty enough, brace yourself for the resurgence of glamour with some sexy, swoopy waves à la Cindy Crawford, says Ashlee Norman, a colorist and Schwarzkopf Professional ambassador. “The supers are super hot again, so it's time to get out that round brush and hot rollers.” Nineties-inspired bombshell hair has been spotted on Sabrina Carpenter, and the trend is also taking off thanks to Victoria’s Secret models, who are known for their runway-worthy waves.

6 Rearranging Parts Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to Brittany Johnson, a licensed multicultural hairstylist and senior brand marketing manager at beauty brand Mayvenn, the classic middle part will remain a staple into the new year. That said, it’s high time the side part gets a little love, too. Middle parts look chic with slicked-back buns, Johnson says, but consider switching things up by wearing your hair down with curls or waves with a deep side part, like Zendaya.

7 Day Three Hair Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The Miu Miu Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 showed models rocking day three hair for a brand new take on the wet hair trend. With greasy bangs, shiny roots, and half-wet hair, it was all about embracing imperfect, slightly dirty-looking strands. The style was also a hit at the Jason Wu show, where lead hairstylist Jimmy Paul went for wet-looking finger waves meant to make it look like the models just emerged from a shipwreck.

8 Glossy Braids Instagram/@laurapolko This winter is the ideal time to rock a low, long braid down your back. According to Polko, this type of braid is one of the best ways to camouflage greasy hair — and it always looks chic. For something even more youthful, rock braided pigtails like Selena Gomez for a little nostalgia and whimsy.

