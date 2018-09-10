We've already gone over the absolute wealth of holiday movies coming to Netflix, but perhaps you're looking for some recommendations that are a little more robust. Fear not, because with this breakdown of 16 holiday movies to watch on Netflix, you'll have everything you need to make your spirits plenty bright this coming holiday season.

Of course, Netflix isn't alone in trying to summon the holiday spirit; steaming services like Disney+ and Hulu are starting to spin up their own holiday movie offerings, and really, fans of the wintry, holiday movie marathon are all the richer for it.

Plus, in addition to the site's plentiful selection of their own original holiday movies, Netflix's library also contains a handful of big studio classics from years past, and — for those of you who consider yourselves traditionalists — Netflix even has a few holiday films that originated on the Hallmark Channel. So regardless of what type of holiday movie you prefer, whether it’s family films, cartoons, holiday classics, or cheesy romances (especially cheesy romances), you'll find something to watch on Netflix right now. So take a look below at 16 holiday movies that are currently streaming on Netflix.

1 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Packed with a star-studded cast, Jingle Jangle is the perfect movie to help you get into the holiday spirit. It's about Jeronicus (Forest Whitaker), a down-on-his-luck toymaker who's on the verge of losing his toy shop because he's struggling with reigniting his imagination. Enter: his granddaughter, Journey (Madalen Mills), the precocious youngster who is determined to help her grandfather not only save the shop but find his love of creation once more. Bonus: the film's packed with some great musical numbers, which you can use to keep that slow drip of holiday magic going all through the winter months. — Jessica Lachenal

2 How the Grinch Stole Christmas Only Jim Carrey could have brought a character like Dr. Seuss' The Grinch to life in a live action version of the timeless holiday story. Just try imagining anybody else making those same incredible expressions he makes in nearly every frame of this film. The film was panned by critics on its release, but that doesn't stop it from popping up on the Christmas radar every year, and there's nothing wrong with that. — Jessica Lachenal

3 The Grinch Indeed, we did just highlight another Grinch film, but really, the Grinch is just kind of synonymous with Christmas at this point, isn't he? This time, instead of a live-action film, Grinch is back to animated form — CGI, that is, which is a departure from the quintessential classic adaptation of the original Dr. Seuss story. Oh, and better yet: Benedict Cumberbatch takes the starring role as the curmudgeonly bah-humbugger. — Jessica Lachenal

4 The Christmas Prince Trilogy With each new Christmas Prince installment, the premises get a little more and more outlandish. But, as far as their holiday content goes, they're still very much a part of the holiday experience in many households. This year, there isn't a Christmas Prince 4 coming to Netflix, which might prove to be a bit disappointing to fans, but the Christmas Prince trilogy remains up and watchable for your holiday rom-com pleasure. — Jessica Lachenal

5 Christmas Inheritance In somewhat the same vein as The Christmas Prince, Christmas Inheritance is another holiday rom-com that centers on a young woman who's on the cusp of receiving a big inheritance, provided she can accomplish one small: hand delivering a special Christmas card to her father's ex-partner, who resides in her family's hometown. To complicate matters, she, a well-off CEO, travels incognito, only by bus and only has $100 to accomplish this task.

6 Klaus Klaus earned an Academy Award nomination, as well as BAFTA and Annie Awards wins in 2020, and for good reason. This imaginative alternative origin story for the big bearded guy himself, Santa Claus, features some gorgeous animation. It also boasts a strong cast, including Jason Schwartzman as the postman, Jesper, J.K. Simmons as Klaus (Santa Claus), and Rashida Jones as Alva, a schoolteacher turned fishmonger. — Jessica Lachenal

7 Holiday Rush Like many holiday stories, Holiday Rush focuses on a family coming together to learn the true meaning of Christmas. Center to Holiday Rush is Rush Williams (Romany Malco), a DJ whose luxury lifestyle is pulled out from underneath him and his four spoiled kids after he's suddenly fired from his job. — Jessica Lachenal

8 The Christmas Chronicles Kurt Russell takes a turn in the Santa suit with The Christmas Chronicles, a film about two siblings, Kate and Teddy Pierce, who devise a plan to catch Santa Claus. When their plan goes off perfectly, they find themselves working alongside Father Christmas himself, Santa. Also: don't miss the second installment of the series, The Christmas Chronicles 2, out now. — Jessica Lachenal

9 Christmas Break-In Eliciting some real Home Alone vibes, Christmas Break-In tells the story of a young girl, Izzy (Cameron Seely), who's tragically snowed in at school on the eve of her Christmas break. It's set to be a boring wait for her, until thieves break into the school and hold the school janitor, Ray (Danny Glover), hostage. It's all up to Izzy to stop the thieves and save Ray. — Jessica Lachenal

10 Holidate Holidate is technically a holiday film in that it's about two people who, fed up with being alone during holiday celebrations, make a deal to be each other's holiday dates every single holiday for an entire year — including Christmas, naturally. Only to complicate things, they actually start developing feelings for each other. Starring Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, and Kristin Chenoweth. — Jessica Lachenal

11 Holiday in the Wild Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe show off some impressive chemistry in this holiday rom-com about a just-divorced woman who decides to go on her second honeymoon to Africa alone and ends up meeting a charming pilot. Together, they end up nursing some very cute baby elephants back to health, and work to save an elephant conservatory. — Jessica Lachenal

12 Let It Snow Drawing comparisons to Love Actually, Let It Snow is an ensemble-led holiday romance story about a bunch of young adults struggling to explain their feelings for each other in the lead-up to a massive Christmas Eve party. Messy, complicated feelings abound, colliding with plenty of coming-of-age stories, all led by one heck of an ensemble cast, including Shameik Moore, Kiernan Shipka, and Jacob Batalon.

13 Elliot the Littlest Reindeer Definitely one to throw on for the youngsters (and young at heart) of the family, Elliot the Littlest Reindeer is a fun imagining of what happens when one of Santa's famous reindeer, Blitzen, announces his retirement, and the search for a new reindeer to replace him begins. Enter: Elliott (Josh Hutcherson), a sleigh-pulling hopeful with his work cut out for him. — Jessica Lachenal

14 The Princess Switch A holiday romcom take on the classic Prince and the Pauper story, The Princess Switch stars Vanessa Hudgens as both a wealthy, famous princess, Lady Margaret, and a successful Chicago baker, Stacy DeNovo. When these two characters suddenly collide and find out they look just like each other, they decide to take a small walk in each others' shoes, trading places — and romantic partners — with funny results. Already seen The Princess Switch? Worry not; The Princess Switch 2 is out now. — Jessica Lachenal

15 The Knight Before Christmas The second Netflix original rom-com to star Hudgens in as many years, this time she plays a lovelorn science teacher who falls for a Medieval knight who's been magically transported to the present. The movie even contains an Easter egg related to A Christmas Prince's Aldovia, setting up a cinematic universe of cheesy Netflix holiday rom-coms.