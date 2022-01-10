The 2022 Golden Globe Awards felt a little bleak. Instead of the typical award show at the Beverly Hills Hotel with a comedian host and A-list stars getting tipsy in close quarters, the ceremony had only Hollywood Foreign Press Association members in attendance. Winners were revealed on social media, making 2021’s Zoom ceremony look glamourous. In fact, only one winner made an acceptance speech, and she did it over Instagram Live. MJ Rodriguez made history as the first transgender person to win a Golden Globe after taking home Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as housemother Bianca in FX’s groundbreaking show Pose, also marking the series’ first win.

After her historic win, Rodriguez went on Instagram Live, saying that a caption wasn’t enough to convey what she had to say. “This is for the LGBTQAI, Black, Latina, Asian [communities], the many multi beautiful colors of the rainbow around the freakin’ world,” she said. “This is not just for me, this is for y’all. This is the door that opens for y’all. There are going to be so many young individuals — young, talented, thriving individuals that are going to be able to trail in and storm in through the door. This is for y’all. I don’t know how many times I have to say it.”

Rodriguez may have been the only winner to give a speech, but her win wasn’t the only historic achievement of the night. Squid Game star O Yeong-su is now the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe, after taking home Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series for his compelling role as Player 001. Jane Campion also became just the third woman to be named Best Director, winning for The Power of the Dog and marking the first time that two women have won the category in back-to-back years, following Chloe Zhao for Nomadland.

Overall, it was HBO’s hit series Succession, Netflix’s film The Power of the Dog, and Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story that emerged victorious, taking home three Golden Globes each. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler, who won Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, was the only winner aside from Rodriguez to acknowledge her victory, which may have been destiny. “I got cast as maría in west side story on 1/9/19. and i just won a golden globe for that same performance, on 1/9/22,” she wrote on Twitter. “life is very strange.”

See the full 2022 Golden Globe winners list below.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Drama

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Drama

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy

Marion Cotillard - Annette

Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence - Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone - Cruella

Rachel Zegler - West Side Story

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage - Cyrano

Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick... Boom!

Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos - In the Heights

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe - Belfast

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Ruth Negga - Passing

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role

Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan - Belfast

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Best Director — Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Denis Villeneuge - Dune

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France, Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

Don’t Look Up

Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Alexandre Displat - The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco - Encanto

Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer - Dune

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Be Alive” - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson (King Richard)

“Dos Orugitas” - Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” - Van Morrison (Belfast)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” - Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman (Respect)

“No Time to Die” - Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

Best Television Series — Musical Or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Musical Or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Elle Fanning - The Great

Issa Rae - Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Musical Or Comedy

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Best Television Series — Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Drama

Uzo Aduba - In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Christine Baranski - The Good Stuff

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jae Rodriguez - Pose

Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Drama

Brian Cox - Succession

Lee Jung-Jae - Squid Game

Billy Porter - Pose

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Omar Sy - Lupin

Best Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV

Jessica Chastain - Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo - Genius

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV

Paul Bettany - WandaVision

Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Tahar Rahim - The Serpent

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Mark Duplass - The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

O Yeong-Su - Squid Game

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV