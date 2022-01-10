Celebrity
Only One Golden Globe Winner Gave An Acceptance Speech & She Did It On Instagram
Pose’s MJ Rodriguez is the first trans person to win, while Squid Game’s O Yeong-su is the first Korean actor to win.
The 2022 Golden Globe Awards felt a little bleak. Instead of the typical award show at the Beverly Hills Hotel with a comedian host and A-list stars getting tipsy in close quarters, the ceremony had only Hollywood Foreign Press Association members in attendance. Winners were revealed on social media, making 2021’s Zoom ceremony look glamourous. In fact, only one winner made an acceptance speech, and she did it over Instagram Live. MJ Rodriguez made history as the first transgender person to win a Golden Globe after taking home Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as housemother Bianca in FX’s groundbreaking show Pose, also marking the series’ first win.
After her historic win, Rodriguez went on Instagram Live, saying that a caption wasn’t enough to convey what she had to say. “This is for the LGBTQAI, Black, Latina, Asian [communities], the many multi beautiful colors of the rainbow around the freakin’ world,” she said. “This is not just for me, this is for y’all. This is the door that opens for y’all. There are going to be so many young individuals — young, talented, thriving individuals that are going to be able to trail in and storm in through the door. This is for y’all. I don’t know how many times I have to say it.”
Rodriguez may have been the only winner to give a speech, but her win wasn’t the only historic achievement of the night. Squid Game star O Yeong-su is now the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe, after taking home Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series for his compelling role as Player 001. Jane Campion also became just the third woman to be named Best Director, winning for The Power of the Dog and marking the first time that two women have won the category in back-to-back years, following Chloe Zhao for Nomadland.
Overall, it was HBO’s hit series Succession, Netflix’s film The Power of the Dog, and Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story that emerged victorious, taking home three Golden Globes each. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler, who won Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, was the only winner aside from Rodriguez to acknowledge her victory, which may have been destiny. “I got cast as maría in west side story on 1/9/19. and i just won a golden globe for that same performance, on 1/9/22,” she wrote on Twitter. “life is very strange.”
See the full 2022 Golden Globe winners list below.
Best Motion Picture — Drama
- Belfast
- Coda
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Drama
- Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Drama
- Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
- Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
- Will Smith - King Richard
- Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy
- Cyrano
- Don’t Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick... Boom!
- West Side Story
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy
- Marion Cotillard - Annette
- Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence - Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone - Cruella
- Rachel Zegler - West Side Story
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick... Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos - In the Heights
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role
- Caitríona Balfe - Belfast
- Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
- Ruth Negga - Passing
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role
- Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan - Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
- Troy Kotsur - CODA
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Best Director — Motion Picture
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
- Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuge - Dune
Best Motion Picture — Animated
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
- Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- A Hero (France, Iran)
- Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
- Licorice Pizza
- Belfast
- The Power of the Dog
- Don’t Look Up
- Being the Ricardos
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
- Alexandre Displat - The French Dispatch
- Germaine Franco - Encanto
- Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
- Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers
- Hans Zimmer - Dune
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
- “Be Alive” - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson (King Richard)
- “Dos Orugitas” - Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
- “Down to Joy” - Van Morrison (Belfast)
- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” - Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman (Respect)
- “No Time to Die” - Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
Best Television Series — Musical Or Comedy
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Musical Or Comedy
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Musical Or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult - The Great
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Best Television Series — Drama
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession
Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Drama
- Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski - The Good Stuff
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Michaela Jae Rodriguez - Pose
Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Drama
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Lee Jung-Jae - Squid Game
- Billy Porter - Pose
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
- Omar Sy - Lupin
Best Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Jessica Chastain - Scenes From a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo - Genius
- Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley - Maid
- Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Paul Bettany - WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage
- Michael Keaton - Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor - Halston
- Tahar Rahim - The Serpent
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- O Yeong-Su - Squid Game
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
- Andie MacDowel - Maid
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso