6 Scary Anthology Series On Netflix That Will Keep You Up At Night

Do you have a big meeting in the morning? Need to get some beauty rest in anticipation of a date? Trying to cut down on screen time at night? OK, well, this list is not for you. But if you love all the creepy anthology shows on Netflix and are a natural night owl, you’re in luck, because the following series will legitimately make it impossible to sleep at night. Consider yourself warned.

The worst thing for a scary series to be is predictable. That’s precisely why anthology series are perfect vehicles for terrifying tales, since the rotating cast of characters and plot lines in each episode or season mean you never know what new thrills are coming your way.

Netflix’s extensive library is filled with chilling anthology series, but we know you don’t want to waste your time scrolling through all the options when you could be getting your pants scared off you watching a new series. That’s why we curated this list of our favorite anthology shows to get your blood tingling, soul shaking, and mind racing. Check out our picks below for the best scary anthology shows on Netflix, and start planning for your next late-night watch party.

1 American Horror Story Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series is campy blend of style, shock value, and genuine scares. Each season, AHS takes on a new theme — from a classic haunted house story to warring covens of witches to the real-life horror of American politics. But one thing you can always count on the FX series for is an impressive cast. Every season, Murphy recruits new all-star actors to join the anthology, with the likes of Joan Collins and Lady Gaga starring in AHS alongside franchise staples such as Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. And with nine seasons streaming on Netflix, you’ll be sure to find one that fits your mood. —Sadie Gennis

2 Black Mirror This sci-fi anthology sets out to examine the horrifying side of society’s relationship to technology. Weaving between stories that are dystopian and dark with those that are more light-hearted, Black Mirror presents an often disturbing, but always provocative glimpse at what the future might hold. And since each episode tells a standalone story, you can curate the best watch order based on your personal tastes. —Sadie Gennis

3 Goosebumps You know and love the R.L. Stine-penned books, and the corresponding '90s series probably scared the crap out of you when you were a kid. Well, guess what? Goosebumps will still scare you as an adult. And you can watch all four seasons, plus the six hour-long specials, right now... if you dare. —Parry Ernsberger

4 The Haunting Mike Flanagan’s horror anthology series is a reminder of how great shows can be when they know how to blend scares with sentiment. The first season, The Haunting of Hill House, is inspired by the Shirley Jackson novel of the same name, and explored how the Crain family continued to be haunted by their experiences at the titular manor long after leaving the property. The second season, The Haunting of Bly Manor, drew its inspiration from the works of Henry James, and used its ghostly premise as a means of telling a surprisingly tender love story. Both seasons are filled with heart-pounding scares and tear-jerking revelations that will leave you on breathless.—Sadie Gennis