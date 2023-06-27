By this point in the #Scandoval timeline, there are two kinds of pop culture consumers: those who have dutifully lived and breathed every detail of the Vanderpump Rules affair drama, and those who vaguely understand that it’s a big deal (it even made it to the White House!) but are fuzzy on the details. If you fall into the second camp and are embarrassed to still have questions like, um, Who are these people?, don’t worry — you’re in good company. In fact, Adele herself voiced some of her questions about Pump Rules during a recent show at her Las Vegas residency.

According to a fan video from the evening (originally posted by @lilbitsofpau on Instagram), Adele brought up the drama during her show and had questions about Tom Sandoval, specifically. “So, is it related to the TV show? And what does the guy do that cheated? Is he like a manager?”

The fan Adele was talking to wasn’t sure either, so Adele took her questions to the wider audience. “Does anyone know anything about that Vanderpump stuff? What does the man do?”

One fan stepped up to provide a simple answer: “He’s trash.”

Adele still needed to know, though: “What does he do?”

“He tries to sing, and he’s no Adele,” replied the fan.

“So it’s a restaurant TV show, but he tries to sing, and then cheats,” Adele asked once more, for clarity — clearly trying to make sense of things. The fan confirmed, explaining that Sandoval “wants to be an entertainer now.”

Finally, the “Easy on Me” singer understood. “Oh, OK, like most of LA. Whenever I get served at a restaurant, someone tries to slide me a demo.”

Adele has regularly made time to banter with fans during her residency — discussing everything from The Walking Dead to, more recently, the Titanic submersible tragedy. So it’s only natural that Adele wanted to keep up with the times and get the scoop on #Scandoval. (Adele, if you’re reading this, Bustle does have a comprehensive beginner’s guide to all things Vanderpump Rules for this exact purpose.)

Of course, as one fan commented, Adele could easily check with her #Scandoval-savvy bestie Jennifer Lawrence if she has further questions. The No Hard Feelings star has been keeping up with the fallout of Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair, she revealed while promoting her latest film. “I know enough,” she told Access Hollywood. “I was sick to my stomach last night, I can’t do it anymore.”