Andy Cohen wants a former diamond-holder back on The Real Housewives. In a recent TikTok for Parade Magazine, the Bravo host was asked which ex-housewife he’d like to see return to the reality franchise, and a former RHOBH star is at the top of his list.

After sharing that he’s “really excited” about Porsha Williams coming back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cohen said, “I think now that we’ve got Kyle [Richards] and Kathy [Hilton], I think it would be fun if Kim Richards came back.”

Kim starred in the show’s Beverly Hills iteration alongside younger sister Kyle for five seasons between 2010 and 2015. Her tenure on the reality series birthed some of the most memorable moments in Housewives history (Recall her infamous Amsterdam showdown and that reunion bunny).

Since leaving the show, Kim has made a string of RHOBH guest appearances, as has her older sister Kathy, who is set to appear in the forthcoming Season 14 in a “friend of” role.

While Cohen is eager to see Kim’s 90210 comeback, the former child actor isn’t keen on the idea. “I will never say never but most likely not,” she told E! News in 2023 about the possibility of her return.

Kim Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 5 reunion. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Although The Real Housewives isn’t currently on the cards for Richards, she is open to starring in a reality show with her two siblings. “I would rather do something with the three of us away from that kind of negativity,” she told E! News.

This isn’t the first time Cohen has shared his Housewives hot takes as of late. Speaking recently to The Hollywood Reporter, the host admitted that he initially didn’t want Lisa Rinna on Beverly Hills, and revealed why he eventually changed his mind.

RHOBH Season 14 Cast

Bravo confirmed on May 22 that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Series 14 will welcome several new faces, including an Academy Award-nominated actor. The cast update followed the exits of Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley, who left the series after Season 12.

The 90210 newbies will be joined by returning RHOBH stars Kyle, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle Beauvais.