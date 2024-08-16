Hometown Spoilers Might’ve Revealed Jenn's Bachelorette Finalists

Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette journey is in its Home(towns) stretch, and she has some big decisions. Of her remaining men — Jonathon Johnson, Jeremy Simon, Devin Strader, and Marcus Shoberg — only three will continue to Fantasy Suites, two will make it to the final rose ceremony, and one will (hopefully) make a lasting commitment with Jenn.

Can’t wait to find out what happens? Here’s a closer look at Jenn’s Hometowns spoilers, and what they might mean for the rest of her season. Spoilers ahead!

What Happens During Hometowns?

The trailer for Jenn’s Hometowns episode teases plenty of fun moments, including a grocery store with singing animatronic avocados (who I’ve since learned dwell in a retail chain called Stew Leonard’s, local to the Tri-State area where Jeremy grew up).

Jenn also plays lacrosse with Jonathon, a sport they both enjoy.

But there’s the requisite tension, too — and not the good kind. Jonathon wonders whether Jenn is portraying something “she wants [him] to see,” or if their connection is authentic.

Marcus expresses a sense of “shame” that he may not be as far along in feelings for Jenn as he should be, which tracks with his concerns about moving too quickly during the pair’s last one-on-one. “Going into this rose ceremony, Jenn deserves to have guys here that are certain,” he says.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

Meanwhile, Jeremy’s mom puts it plainly to Jenn. “You think that you and Jeremy have a bond, but this is not a game. It’s your future.”

And most interestingly, Devin drops an “I love you,” and Jenn doesn’t reply but simply kisses him. Granted, this could be a case of tricky trailer editing! But elsewhere, a loved one voices their concerns to Devin. “There’s other guys around, and I know you. That’s not the person for you.”

Devin also fears that while he could “get everything [he’s] ever wanted,” he could also be badly hurt. If you’re one for spoilers, you know that Devin is reportedly the last man standing. There’s also a theory that Jenn proposes, flipping the script on the traditional Bachelorette ending. If Devin is insecure about Jenn’s feelings for him, then certainly proposing to him would assuage any doubts... right?

DISNEY/John Fleenor

Jenn’s Hometown Exit Will Be...

According to Reality Steve, Jeremy is eliminated after Hometowns. Given Jeremy’s late one-on-one date, it seems that he and Jenn couldn’t develop a lasting connection in time. Plus, Jeremy’s mom did have a tough conversation with Jenn, so it’s possible their meeting cast doubt on the pair’s future together.

This means Devin, Jonathon, and Marcus will reportedly accompany Jenn to Fantasy Suites in Hawaii.