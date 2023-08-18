In addition to being stylish and swoon-worthy, the world of Bridgerton is endlessly quotable — which isn’t surprising, given the creative minds behind the franchise. Longtime Shondaland collaborators Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen began Bridgerton’s reign on Netflix as executive producer and creator, respectively, basing the steamy series on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels of the same name.

Quinn, for her part, has said that she “worship[s] at the altar of Jane Austen,” who penned some of history’s greatest romances. “She was writing about love and happy endings in a time that viewed marriage — in her social class, at least — as more of a business contract than a bond of love,” Quinn wrote in a piece for the Little, Brown Book Group. “I’d like to think that my books honor Austen by adhering to these ideals.”

Indeed, there’s no shortage of quotes about love in Bridgerton, which are guaranteed to go viral every time a new season drops. (Colin and Penelope, when?!) However, for every passionate love confession, there’s an equal number of quotes about family, friendship, and taking charge of your own destiny. To prove it, here are 50 of the best Bridgerton quotes for Instagram captions fitting every occasion.

BTW, they’re sourced from the Bridgerton books, Netflix series, and Queen Charlotte spinoff — so you have plenty of material to work with as you wait for Bridgerton Season 3.

For Celebrating You

Liam Daniel/Netflix

“I feel like a princess. Do I look like one?” - Hyacinth

“Having a nice face and pleasant hair is not an accomplishment. Do you know what is an accomplishment? Attending university!” - Eloise

“Not every lady can be so blessed, I know.” - Lady Berbrooke

“These days, the modern young lady must display a miscellany of talents in her quest for a suitor. She must be a witty conversationalist, an accomplished musician, and an expert in the art of the swoon.” - Lady Whistledown

“Could it be true? The season’s diamond even more precious and rare a stone than previously thought?” - Lady Whistledown

“This is the first chapter of a happy story.” - Kate

“A lady is allowed her hobbies, is she not?” - Eloise

“Time for something new. Time to finally be me.” - An Offer from a Gentleman

“Something important is always about to happen, my dear girl. And if not, you’d do well to act as if it were. You’ll enjoy life better that way.” - It’s in His Kiss

For When You’re #GoingOutTonight

Liam Daniel/Netflix

“It is a delightful ball, your majesty. Very diamond-y. Though I must admit, I am more of an emerald person myself.” - Eloise

“Your dubious and libertine reputation goes before you.” - Kate

“Very well. Pink it is for dinner.” - Edwina

“My mother is convinced that yellow is a happy color and that a happy girl will snare a husband.” - The Viscount Who Loved Me

“It was time to wear blue. Bright, beautiful, cornflower blue.” - When He Was Wicked

“If I move too much, I might be sliced and stabbed to death by my undergarments. Oh, how joyful it is to be a lady.” - Queen Charlotte

“I wish to be entertained, enthralled.” - Queen Charlotte

“I believe I shall rather enjoy this game.” - Kate

“I yearn for someone fresh, someone unexpected, to turn this season on its head.” - Queen Charlotte

“Nevermind the pearls. You shall wear the family diamonds tonight.” - Violet

“One last dance it is.” - Daphne

“We shall thank our gracious hosts for such a splendid soiree in the morning.” - Lady Danbury

For A Book Haul

Liam Daniel/Netflix

“Do not mind your Auntie Eloise. She’s too busy reading to notice anything else, as usual.” - Colin

“I could have stayed home and read Lady Whistledown.” - Anthony

“Might I go and read now?” - Eloise

For Family & Friends

Liam Daniel/Netflix

“I realize it may be unfashionable, but we like each other. Most of the time.” - Violet

“There are perhaps darker turns in these woods than we’ve been taught to expect. There is light to be found at their end.” - Daphne

“We shall do what women do: We shall talk.” - Violet

“How does one manage to make such an unbecoming sound while laughing?” - Simon

“You and I make our own way in the world.” – Genevieve

“No matter what, you will always be a diamond to me.” - Violet

“She’s my little sister. Mine to torture and mine to protect.” - On the Way to the Wedding

For Vacation Photo Dumps

Liam Daniel/Netflix

“It reminds me of waking up in the country, first thing in the morning when I am all alone and I have not yet spoken to a soul. I look outside the window, and it is serene, as if I could be the only person left in the world. And yet somehow I am not lonely. I am comforted. At peace.” - Daphne

“A lot could happen in a week. Just look at the last one.” - To Sir Phillip, with Love

“Country air indeed clears the mind and invigorates the body.” - Lady Whistledown

“You seem to have taken to the sun.” - Francesca

“She was going to London to find herself a husband.” - When He Was Wicked

For When You’re In Love

Colin Hutton/Netflix

“A pairing like that, well, it would certainly be most enchanting indeed.” - Queen Charlotte

“To meet a beautiful woman is one thing. But to meet your best friend in the most beautiful of women is something entirely apart.” - Simon

“I burn for you.” - Daphne

“You’re the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.” - The Duke and I

“Love isn’t about being afraid that it will be snatched away. Love’s about finding the one person who makes your heart complete, who makes you a better person than you ever dreamed you could be.” - The Viscount Who Loved Me

“She couldn’t help herself. She loved this man and he loved her and whether he knew it or not, they were going to grow very, very old together.” - The Viscount Who Loved Me

“You vex me.” - Kate

“You are the bane of my existence. And the object of all my desires.” - Anthony

“Perhaps I needed someone to steady me — make sure I was alright. Perhaps you were the first person I found.” - Kate

“I do not think there is anything else to say other than: I love you too.” - Kate

“I will stand with you between the heavens and the Earth.” - Queen Charlotte

“You did not go over the wall.” - King George

“This was love. Oh, this was love love love love love love.” - Romancing Mister Bridgerton

“Words aren’t enough.” - To Sir Phillip with Love