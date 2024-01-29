Britney Spears Responds To Justin Timberlake’s New Song “Selfish”

More than two decades after they broke up, Britney Spears still jams to Justin Timberlake’s music. Just days after releasing his new single “Selfish,” Spears took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the track, showing support for her ex-boyfriend.

On Jan. 28, Spears shared an Instagram reel of Timberlake performing “Señorita” with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots using classroom instruments, and sent praise to the duo. “I wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish,’” she wrote. “It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???”

She also praised Timberlake’s other new song that he debuted on Saturday Night Live, featuring rapper Tobe Nwigwe. “Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow 🤩 too,” she said. Both songs are featured on his upcoming sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, which will be released on March 15.

Spears Stanning Timberlake

The exes’ three-year relationship has been revisited multiple times in recent years. First, several documentaries about Spears’ 13-year conservatorship resurfaced some of Timberlake’s sexist remarks about their romance in interviews, for which he later apologized.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

Spears’ 2023 memoir The Woman In Me renewed interest in their relationship, after she opened up about the double standards she faced when he released “Cry Me A River” in 2003. She also revealed that she got an abortion while dating Timberlake, among making other claims.

Timberlake slyly responded to the book before singing “Cry Me A River” at a private Las Vegas show in December, claiming “no disrespect,” before singing, “But aren’t we all just entertainers?”

Despite the drama, the two have remained fans of one another’s music, with Spears often dancing to Timberlake’s songs on Instagram. In 2020, she praised his 2018 single “Filthy.” “I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!!” she wrote. “Great song JT !!!!” She’s also shared videos of dancing to Timberlake and Jay-Z’s “Holy Grail,” and his 2013 ballad “Blue Ocean Floor.”

“Selfish” Vs. “Selfish”

Justin Timberlake performs "Selfish" on Saturday Night Live on Jan. 27. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Spears’ response came after fans trolled Timberlake by sending her 2011 deep cut, “Selfish,” a deluxe edition bonus track from her Femme Fatale album to the top of the iTunes chart on Jan. 26.

Thanks to her fans’ social media campaign, it outranked Timberlake’s new song for almost the entire weekend. Spears didn’t directly address their unexpected chart battle, but her support of his “Selfish” makes it clear where she stands.