Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Dropped Another Hint That They Might Be Married

Ever since Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged last year, fans have been eagerly hanging on to wedding updates: from details like the destination, dress, and guest list to the inevitable question of, well, when is this all going down? If you were planning to dress up for the nuptials and celebrate from home, royal wedding-style, you may be out of luck — because there’s a nonzero (and growing) chance the couple is already married.

The latest batch of clues starts with the couple’s tropical vacation, where they were celebrating Asghari’s birthday on Thursday, March 3. In the caption to one loved-up sunset photo, the “Stronger” singer hinted at the couple’s future together. “Happy Birthday 🎊🎁 to my Fiancé … I love you so much ❤️ … I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!” she wrote. No big deal, right? But in her next two (2!) posts, Spears referred to Asghari as her husband. The first time, she was crediting him with sending her an adorable video of baby sea turtles scrambling toward the ocean. “My husband @samasghari sent me this,” she wrote, also on March 3, followed by a sad story about how most of the hatchlings are eaten by sharks and only one really strong turtle survives, and that’s kind of like life. Aw...?

The next day, Spears shared a black-and-white glamour shot of Asghari in a no-photos-please pose, and once again referred to him in post-wedding tense. “Such an amazing pic of my husband ... He’s such a hard worker and he amazes me each day with his passion for life !!!! I’m so lucky to be able to share my life with him,” she wrote. Cue countless surprised “husband?!” comments. (Bustle has reached out to representatives for Spears and Asghari.)

Asghari, for his part, didn’t provide any clues either way in his post about his birthday on March 3. He marveled at the fact that he’s “28 and counting” and assured followers that he celebrates “every single day for this opportunity called ‘life’.” Referring to Spears, he simply called her “my queen,” noting they’d had “the best Bday getaway.”

It’s worth noting, though, that Asghari has called Spears his “wife,” too — in fact, he wished her a happy birthday as such in December. And the couple has always had some fun playing with claims about their relationship. Last summer, before they were even engaged, Asghari told paparazzi that they’d “been married for about five years,” and “secretly got married in Hawaii.” But now that Spears has called Asghari her husband twice in a row following a tropical getaway, things feel that much more real.