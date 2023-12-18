Friends fans are convinced that Monica and Chandler moved into the Home Alone house.

In the final season of the beloved sitcom that aired in 2004, Monica and Chandler (played by Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry) moved out of their iconic New York City apartment for a house in the suburbs.

While fans only got a few glimpses of the couple’s home on the show, eagle-eyed viewers noticed a striking similarity between Monica and Chandler’s Westchester digs and the McAllister residence.

The McAllister's house. Airbnb

A video shared by the production company 22 Vision points out that the view from Monica and Chandler’s living room is the exact same view from inside the Home Alone house.

As noted in the viral clip, it appears Friends show runners used stock footage from the ‘90s Christmas classic and didn’t anticipate that anybody would notice.

Many fans were surprised by the revelation, with one viewer joking that it left them “shook to my core.”

Home Alone House

The six bedroom Home Alone house is situated at 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, Illinois.

While some interior shots were filmed inside the real house, the majority was shot on a make-shift set at a nearby abandoned school.

The film’s many exterior shots were also filmed outside the actual Home Alone house and production would take place throughout the night.

The Home Alone house.

“We couldn't afford to build the exterior of the house on a sound stage, so all of those stunts that happened outside of the house happened at night,” the film’s director Chris Columbus told Entertainment Weekly. “We would be shooting from like 5.30 at night to 6 in the morning.”

In Dec. 2021, Airbnb listed a one-night stay at the Home Alone house — and while the one-time listing is no longer available, fans continue to visit the iconic structure.

“It was a big deal having the movie filmed here, and it’s still a big deal,” one nearby resident told the Chicago Tribune in 2019. “Any time I’m walking by that house, I see someone out in front, taking pictures.”

20th Century Fox

Released in 1990, Home Alone follows the story of eight-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) who is accidentally left behind when his family goes on a Christmas vacation.

However, while home alone, the McCallister residence is targeted by two burglars and Kevin proceeds to wreak havoc on their plans.