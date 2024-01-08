Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s Golden Wedding was a massive success. The franchise’s first live nuptials in years brought together fans and Bachelor Nation alums for an evening that was equal parts hilarious and heartfelt.

But what about all the other lovely single women from Gerry’s season? If The Golden Bachelor taught fans anything, it’s that each contestant is uniquely deserving of her love story and fairytale ceremony, if she wants it.

So, ABC, let’s give it to them — with a twist. It’s time for a Golden Bachelor and Four Weddings crossover. Who better than the ladies of ASKN, April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower, to bring this vision to life?

A Reality Dream Come True

If you haven’t had the pleasure, Four Weddings follows a pretty simple conceit: Four brides attend each other’s weddings, and rate the events based on factors like the dress, venue, food, and overall experience. The winner gets a luxurious honeymoon. The show has several international iterations, but American viewers can generally tune in via Max or reruns on TLC.

The beauty of Four Weddings is watching the women talk about what they hate (or love) about each other’s weddings. Each bride is subject to the amount of snark she dishes out. No one escapes unscathed, so there’s a democracy to the exercise.

TLC

The women of ASKN have proven to be excellent at this type of criticism. Kathy’s confessional about Susan’s (allegedly!) gas-inducing meatballs is exactly the kind of callout Four Weddings calls for. Plus, each woman brings a different style and sensibility to the table — so it would be fun to see how their big days differ.

They Would (Probably) Be Down

As April told Bustle back in October, she “bug[s] the producers all the time” for a chance to work with the franchise again. In fact, many of the Golden Bachelor women have voiced their desire to continue their respective journeys on screen.

Both Kathy and Susan smashed it with their official duties at the Golden Wedding, so they’re clearly comfortable with the spotlight.

Disney/Eric McCandless

About The Prize...

The Four Weddings winner gets a honeymoon with her groom, but this is one place my theoretical Golden Bachelor crossover could switch things up.

Why not gift the women a joint trip, regardless of who wins? They’ve been planning one to St. Maarten for a while, as they told the Los Angeles Times. So, they’re already down to travel together.