In the months since announcing their Golden Bachelor divorce, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist took different approaches to their breakup. Theresa, for her part, was a little more vocal, thanking fans for their support, writing about her “source of joy” (gardening!), and even spoofing the headlines with a paparazzi-esque post of her taking out the trash.

Aside from the April 12 interview announcing the divorce, however, Gerry was mum about the split. His daughter, Angie, called out the “disheartening ... rage and cruelty” her family received from disappointed fans, while Susan Noles (who officiated The Golden Wedding) reported on her Golden Hour podcast that Gerry was spending some time “away” in the aftermath of the breakup.

“And I don’t blame him,” Susan continued. “He probably needs some closure, just some quiet time.”

Indeed, it seems like Gerry might have been seeking just that because his first update post-divorce hints at meaningful time spent with loved ones.

Lake Fun With The Family

In a May 9 Instagram post, Gerry shared a collection of photos from the lake, presumably where his home is located in Indiana. “My favorite time of the year on the Lake, and Cody’s too!” Gerry wrote, referring to his dog.

Cody stole the show (as dogs do), appearing in every photo in Gerry’s gallery post, including a few with his father. “In addition to her loving up on my dad and taking boat rides, she has the full time job of keeping the geese off the shore,” Gerry continued. “Summer is close.”

While Gerry didn’t directly reference his divorce, the nod to summer being nigh is a meaningful reminder of the passage of time.

As for Cody, the sweet pup clearly holds a special place in Gerry’s life. The inaugural Golden Bachelor previously told Bustle that it was important for his future spouse to be a dog person. “If they just don’t like dogs... I’d question whether they were real humans or not,” he said back in September. “Because who doesn’t like dogs?”

While Gerry and Theresa didn’t work out long-term, they were briefly pup parents together. “Got married, got a dog! lucky me! Cody loves to be scratched under her neck, snuggle up on my couch, and sit on my lawn and watch the world go by,” Theresa wrote on Instagram in January. “We bonded instantly!”

Fortunately, Cody seems to have been a major source of support for Gerry since his divorce.

Gerry’s Next Move After The Golden Bachelor

There’s been another recent update about Gerry’s life post-divorce, too. According to the Indianapolis Star, Gerry will be appearing at a Love and Roses Night with the local baseball team on May 17.

While it’s a dating-themed event, Gerry seems to be attending in a purely guest-of-honor capacity, participating in a Q&A and taking photos with fans.