Fans Think Adele Married Rich Paul Because Of This Hidden Instagram Clue

Wedding bells may be in Adele’s future — if they haven’t rang already. Fans think Adele is married to boyfriend Rich Paul thanks to a hidden clue in her Sept. 5 Instagram post, in which she accepted her first Emmy Award. The 34-year-old artist shared a standalone photo of her new Emmys trophy in the third photo of her Instagram slideshow, but a personalized board game box of the game Rummikub that reads “The Paul’s” can be seen in the background, prompting fans to wonder if she did indeed wed her 40-year-old boyfriend.

Adele previously laughed off marriage speculation in a recent interview with Elle. “Well! Well. Well, I’m not married,” she told the outlet. But when pressed on whether she was engaged to Paul, she wouldn’t get specific, only revealing that she feels married to him already. “I’m not married. I’m not married!” she repeated. “I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

In a later conversation with Elle, Adele also denied that she was engaged, after she was seen with a rumored engagement ring at the BRIT Awards in February. “I just love high-end jewelry, boy!” she joked. However, the interview was conducted in June, so their relationship status could have changed in the months since. Paul is also a father to three children, so it’s possible that their customized board game was simply a nod to their family rather than his marital status.

While she’s not shy to address engagement and marriage speculation, Adele has yet to respond to the newly surfaced rumors, instead keeping the focus on her landmark Emmy victory. The “Oh My God” singer won Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for her 2021 concert and Oprah Winfrey interview special Adele: One Night Only, which means she’s just one Tony away from joining the coveted EGOT circle. “Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Trust me to officially have an EGO,” she captioned the post. “Thank you so much @televisionacad, I’m so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved.”

Regardless of the nature of Adele’s relationship with Paul, one thing the couple can agree on is wanting more kids together. “I definitely would like a couple more kids. It would be wonderful if we can,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in July, nodding to Paul. The NBA agent agreed in a separate interview with E!, adding that he hopes to be a “different dad” if he has more children. Adele also told Elle that her home life only improves her career. “I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music,” she said. If more children mean more heartbreaking songs, then sign us up.