When prepping for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jennifer Tilly got tips from another hit reality franchise.

Bravo confirmed in May that the actor (best known for playing Tiffany Valentine in the Chucky franchise) has joined RHOBH in a “friend of” role for Season 14, starring alongside fellow newbie, Bozoma Saint John, and returning stars Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Kathy Hilton.

Tilly recently discussed filming the reality show with Vulture, revealing that reading about The Bachelor helped prepare her for RHOBH.

“I’d say Housewives is the most challenging thing I’ve ever done ... I think it’s such an interesting kind of sharp left turn for my career,” she told the outlet, adding that Amy Kaufman’s 2018 book Bachelor Nation gave her insight into how reality shows are pieced together.

“The Bachelor editors said — I’m paraphrasing — ‘When we get all the footage, it’s like we have a big box of Legos. And we’re like, ‘What are we going to create with these Lego blocks?’” Tilly said. “They can do anything. They can make you the girl next door. They can make you the villain ... It depends on what they want to show.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 cast. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Confessing that she’s “always been a Housewives superfan,” the actor also told Vulture that she was sympathetic towards cast members as a viewer after reading Bachelor Nation.

“When some Housewives were looking really bad on the show, and the fans are throwing mud at them, I had empathy for them,” she continued. “Because I thought, ‘What they’re doing is spinning a storyline out of thin air.’”

Behind-The-Scenes Of RHOBH

With The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 still in production, Tilly joked that she mustn’t give “away any plotlines,” but did reveal to Vulture that not everything is as it seems behind the scenes.

“I was like, ‘I live in Beverly Hills, and it’d be kind of fun to see Beverly Hills through the lens of really rich people,’” she said of her decision to join the show, adding that she assumed filming would mostly take place in the 90210.

“ I thought that I was going to see a lot of people shopping on Rodeo Drive, but a lot of the filming that they do is in the Valley, in places where it’s easier to get permits,” she disclosed. “The really fancy, elite places don’t want Housewives screaming at each other in their dining room.”

Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Kyle Richards. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

As well as Tilly’s presence on the show, fans anticipate that the marriage breakdowns of both Kyle and Dorit will be front and center in Season 14.

Meanwhile, returning diamond-holder Garcelle also teased what viewers can expect in the new season. “We’re starting right out the gate. Right out the gate. We’re really fun,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I think it’s gonna be really fun and fresh, I really do.”