Kanye “Ye” West unveiled his new album Donda 2 at a Miami listening party on Feb. 22, which was filled with surprise collaborators, controversial special guests, and a nod to his estranged wife amid their very public family drama. West sampled Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live monologue in a song reportedly titled “Sci-Fi,” but Ye only used the nice things she said and left out the jokes.

At the start of the track, which was streamed on YouTube, Kardashian’s voice is heard saying, “I married the best rapper of all time.” West also used the soundbite of her mentioning their children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. “Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America,” she continued. “A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

However, West notably didn’t use Kardashian’s punchline about him, where she jokes about why they broke up. “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality,” she concluded. It is not known whether West reached out to SNL or Kardashian to use the sample, which is normally required when borrowing materials from TV shows.

Kardashian made her SNL hosting debut in October, and no one was safe, including West. The star poked fun at everyone from O.J. Simpson to Caitlyn Jenner in her monologue, and not only did she throw shade at all of her sisters in one punchline, she went on to portray her sister Kourtney in a sketch and made fun of her relationship with fiancé Travis Barker. Back then, E! News reported that the exes were on good terms amid their split, even saying that West helped Kardashian prepare for her SNL stint. However, their relationship has since soured after Kardashian started dating SNL star Pete Davidson, as evidenced by West’s many recent Instagram posts.

In January, West accused Kardashian of not inviting him to their daughter Chicago’s birthday party and forbidding him from visiting their kids at her house, which he said Davidson was allowed to enter. The drama escalated when West criticized Kardashian for letting North have a TikTok account, posted private texts from his estranged wife and Davidson, and encouraged his fans to confront Davidson in real life. He has since apologized for his posts, saying he was aware they were coming across as harassment toward Kardashian.