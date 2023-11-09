Kim Kardashian has been showing almost every aspect of her life on reality TV and social media for nearly two decades — but there’s still some things you don’t know about her.

On the Nov. 9 episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder revealed that she got an inner lip tattoo and kept it secret for months. But if you were expecting something spicy, think again.

While talking to her hairstylist Chris Appleton, Kardashian suggested getting tattoos after his Las Vegas wedding to now-husband Lukas Gage, before explaining where she got the idea. “You guys, something you don’t know about me,” she told the camera, pulling down her bottom lip to reveal an infinity symbol tattooed on her inner lip.

How She Got The Secret Tattoo

Kardashian secretly got the ink at a New York tattoo parlor after hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time in October 2021. “Me and all of my friends got matching tattoos, and everyone got them on their hands, and I was like, ‘There’s not a shot I will get a tattoo,’” she recalled.

Kim Kardashian shows off her secret inner lip tattoo on The Kardashians. Hulu

Eventually, she gave in to the peer pressure but kept it very simple. “I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley,” she quipped, nodding to the viral moment where she spoke about her aversion to tattoos with Wendy Williams in 2009. “Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?” she said.

Cell phone footage showed Kardashian lying on the chair as the tattoo artist drilled her lip. “Oh, this is nothing,” she told the camera. However, her super-clenched fists begged to differ. Afterward, she proudly showed off her new ink.

“This is how you celebrate SNL,” she told her friends, which included La La Anthony and sister Khloé Kardashian.

If Kardashian didn’t want her tattoo to be visible, she got it in the right place, because even she often doesn’t remember it’s there. “No one knows, no one sees it, I forget,” she explained. “But every once in a while, I’ll be flossing my teeth and I’ll see a black mark and I’ll be like, *gasp*, ‘What is this black going on?’”

Kardashian Family Tattoos

While Kardashian was previously averse to tattoos, her famous sisters aren’t.

Kim Kardashian in 2023 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has the most ink of the family, with six tattoos in various places, while Khloé has one and Kendall has three. Like her sister, Kendall also has an inner lip tattoo, with hers saying “Meow.”

However, Kardashian is no stranger to people getting inked in her honor. Her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson got four tattoos of her while they were dating, including “My girl is a lawyer,” referring to her ongoing law school training; the initials “KNSCP,” for her and her four children; and an infinity sign.

Davidson seemingly had them removed before January 2023, following their split.