Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Net Worth Includes A Whole Lot Of Little Mix

As fans eagerly await solo music from Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 31, the singer-songwriter made a red carpet appearance at the 2022 British Fashion Awards on Dec. 5. Wearing a custom Fiorucci strapless ivory and black gown featuring a heart-shaped satin panel, Pinnock matched her stunning outfit with a sleek hairstyle and a teardrop diamond necklace paired with matching earrings.

Since Little Mix announced their indefinite hiatus in 2022, Pinnock has been busy raising her twins with partner Andre Gray, working on her fashion ventures, and preparing to debut music as a solo artist. While the world waits to hear what Pinnock has in store, below is a deep dive into how the musician makes her money.

3 Ways That Leigh-Anne Pinnock Makes Her Money

Music

After winning the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011 with Little Mix and a £1 million record deal, Pinnock released six albums with the group before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2022. As a band, they became the “richest winners” of The X Factor, earning more than £50 million over the years through record sales, merchandise, brand deals, and touring. Little Mix are also credited co-songwriters on Britney Spears & Iggy Azalea's 2015 bop “Pretty Girls.” Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall later signed a publishing deal as songwriters with TwentySeven Music Publishing in 2019.

Film & TV

In May 2021, Pinnock produced the BBC Three documentary Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power, highlighting racism within the music industry. She was also featured on the Channel 4 documentary The Talk, where she and other celebrities spoke with their parents about race. Throughout her career, the singer has appeared on numerous shows on British telly, like Celebrity Gogglebox, The Voice UK, and RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Little Mix also hosted their own music competition on BBC One, Little Mix: The Search, which aired for one series in 2020.

Pinnock made her acting debut in the Christmas romantic comedy Boxing Day in 2021, directed by I May Destroy You's Aml Ameen and starring Aja Naomi King, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Sheyi Cole, and Robbie Gee. The film's soundtrack heavily features performances from Pinnock's character Georgia, a global singing superstar.

Fashion

Outside of the entertainment industry, Pinnock has made a name for herself in the fashion world. In 2019, she co-founded the swimwear brand In A Seashell with her childhood friend Gabrielle Urquart, in addition to becoming the face of Umbro's sub-brand Umbro Projects during its spring/summer campaign. In November 2020, the singer teamed up with ASOS for her own Design Style Edit, followed by an ambassadorship with Maybelline New York in 2021.

What Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Net Worth?

£12 million

Reports estimate that Pinnock's net worth is around £12 million. As part of Little Mix, Pinnock became one of the UK's top earning young female positions in 2021, after the group boosting their joined fortune by £6 million over the past year, giving them a combined net worth of £54million.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9604863/Little-Mix-UKs-earning-young-female-musicians-54M-Sunday-Times-Rich-List.html