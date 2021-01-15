Streaming

Every Marvel Easter Egg In WandaVision So Far

How many did you spot?

By Justice Namaste

WandaVision's sitcom setting may be far removed from the MCU's intergalactic battles, but there are still plenty of Marvel Easter eggs to be found throughout the new Disney+ series. Most notably, the era-appropriate commercials featured in each episode all hint at different parts of the Marvel universe.

"If this is the very first Marvel or MCU thing you're watching, it's just a strange version of a '50s commercial or a '60s commercial that you'll have to keep watching the series to understand," MCU creator and producer Kevin Feige said at a press conference attended by Bustle. "If you have been watching all the movies, you might be able to start connecting what those things mean."

Though the Falcon and the Winter Soldier mini-series was originally intended to be the first TV show in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Feige added that WandaVision is a surprisingly appropriate introduction to the next era of the MCU. "This show being our first one — I love how bold it is, I love how different it is."

Read on for all the Marvel references you may have missed in WandaVision. This post will be updated throughout the season.

Episode 1
WandaVision | Disney+

‌Newlywed couple Wanda Maximoff and Vision move to the town of Westview to begin their life together, all while trying to keep their powers secret from their nosy neighbor Agnes and Vision's boss, Mr. Hart. But when Mr. Hart and his wife come over for dinner, chaos ensues while Wanda tries to prepare a meal, and then things turn eerie when Mr. Hart chokes at the dinner table.

Toast Mate 2000 from the Stark Industries commercial: Stark Industries is the tech company founded by inventor and scientist Howard Stark, the father of Tony Stark (better known as Iron Man), who also ran the company for a time.

Maison du Mépris wine bottle: The label on this bottle, which translates to "House of Contempt/Misery" references the Marvel comics storyline House of M, in which Wanda has a mental breakdown after the death of her children and alters the fabric of reality to restore her family.

Names of Vision's coworkers: Vision's boss, Mr. Hart, is likely a nod to one of the creators of the 1985 miniseries The Vision and the Scarlet Witch, Steve Englehart. His coworker Norm could also be a reference to Norman Webster, a character who sold Vision and Wanda a house in the show.

Episode 2
WandaVision | Disney+

While preparing for a neighborhood magic show, Wanda and Vision meet more of their neighbors, including Geraldine and Herb, and get further acclimated to Westview. Throughout the episode, strange things start to happen around them, suggesting that the reality they're living in isn't what it seems.

Strücker Watches commercial: In the MCU, Baron von Strücker is the HYDRA agent who gave Pietro and Wanda their powers, and he's also a supervillain in the Marvel comics. The watch has a HYDRA logo on it, further emphasizing the HYDRA reference.

Supermarket signs: The "BOVA MILK" sign references Bova, the humanoid cow who delivered Wanda and her twin brother Pietro on Mount Wundagore in the Marvel comics.

Grim reaper helmet: During the animated opening credits, when Vision passes through the floor, there's a dark shape that looks like the helmet worn by Marvel Villain Grim Reaper in the comics. Grim Reaper is also the brother of Wonder Man, whose brain waves were used to create Vision.

Toy helicopter: The colorful and out of place toy helicopter Wanda finds in the bushes in front of the couple's house has the number 57 on it, likely a nod to the fact that Vision first appeared in Avengers #57. It's also emblazoned with the symbol for S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division), a government agency that in the comics primarily dealt with extraterrestrial threats to Earth.

Illusion and Glamour: During the talent show, Wanda and Vision perform as "Illusion and Glamour," which is a nod to the stage names of Glynis and Ilya Zarkov, a married couple with superpowers who Wanda and Vision befriend in the comic The Vision and the Scarlet Witch. In addition, the cabinet the couple uses for their magic act actually has an image of the Mind Stone on it.

Beekeeper: In the Marvel comics, beekeeper outfits are connected to A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics), an evil organization of scientists founded by Baron von Strücker who at one point supplied weapons to HYDRA. However, the outfit also has the symbol for S.W.O.R.D. on it, suggesting that the meaning of this figure could be layered.

Names of Wanda and Vision's neighbors: Their neighbor Herb seems to be another Marvel comics reference to the super-scientist who runs Mount Wundagore, the haven where Bova delivered Wanda and Pietro when they were born. There isn't a character named Agnes in the comics, but fans have speculated that Agnes is actually Agatha Harkness, a witch from the Marvel comics.

Wanda's pregnancy: In the comics, Wanda and Vision have two children together named Tommy and Billy, who she created with her powers. Her pregnancy in the series could also be another nod to the House of M comics plotline.