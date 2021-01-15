Every Marvel Easter Egg In WandaVision So Far

While preparing for a neighborhood magic show, Wanda and Vision meet more of their neighbors, including Geraldine and Herb, and get further acclimated to Westview. Throughout the episode, strange things start to happen around them, suggesting that the reality they're living in isn't what it seems.

— Strücker Watches commercial: In the MCU, Baron von Strücker is the HYDRA agent who gave Pietro and Wanda their powers, and he's also a supervillain in the Marvel comics. The watch has a HYDRA logo on it, further emphasizing the HYDRA reference.

— Supermarket signs: The "BOVA MILK" sign references Bova, the humanoid cow who delivered Wanda and her twin brother Pietro on Mount Wundagore in the Marvel comics.

— Grim reaper helmet: During the animated opening credits, when Vision passes through the floor, there's a dark shape that looks like the helmet worn by Marvel Villain Grim Reaper in the comics. Grim Reaper is also the brother of Wonder Man, whose brain waves were used to create Vision.

— Toy helicopter: The colorful and out of place toy helicopter Wanda finds in the bushes in front of the couple's house has the number 57 on it, likely a nod to the fact that Vision first appeared in Avengers #57. It's also emblazoned with the symbol for S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division), a government agency that in the comics primarily dealt with extraterrestrial threats to Earth.

— Illusion and Glamour: During the talent show, Wanda and Vision perform as "Illusion and Glamour," which is a nod to the stage names of Glynis and Ilya Zarkov, a married couple with superpowers who Wanda and Vision befriend in the comic The Vision and the Scarlet Witch. In addition, the cabinet the couple uses for their magic act actually has an image of the Mind Stone on it.

— Beekeeper: In the Marvel comics, beekeeper outfits are connected to A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics), an evil organization of scientists founded by Baron von Strücker who at one point supplied weapons to HYDRA. However, the outfit also has the symbol for S.W.O.R.D. on it, suggesting that the meaning of this figure could be layered.

— Names of Wanda and Vision's neighbors: Their neighbor Herb seems to be another Marvel comics reference to the super-scientist who runs Mount Wundagore, the haven where Bova delivered Wanda and Pietro when they were born. There isn't a character named Agnes in the comics, but fans have speculated that Agnes is actually Agatha Harkness, a witch from the Marvel comics.

— Wanda's pregnancy: In the comics, Wanda and Vision have two children together named Tommy and Billy, who she created with her powers. Her pregnancy in the series could also be another nod to the House of M comics plotline.