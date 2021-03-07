Samantha & Thomas Markle's Response To Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Is… Different

Oprah Winfrey's highly-anticipated interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is continuing to generate buzz after the release of two new teasers. The sit-down is likely to include the couple's first comments about exiting from their senior royal roles, battling with the British tabloids, and navigating Meghan's strained relationship with members of her family. Buckingham Palace has already released a terse statement regarding the conversation, but do we know what Samantha and Thomas Markle Sr. think about Meghan's Oprah interview?

The turbulent dynamic between Meghan and both her half-sister and father is well-documented, largely due to the pair's willingness to openly speak about the Duchess of Sussex. But when it comes to her upcoming Oprah exclusive alongside Harry, both Samantha and Thomas have remained oddly silent. However, in one of the previews, Winfrey teases that "there is no subject that’s off-limits." So it's safe to wager Meghan's estranged family members may not be looking forward to her revelations.

Meghan's half-sister Samantha, 56, has undoubtedly been the most vocal member of the Markle family. She's regularly spoken out since Meghan began dating Harry in 2016. Last month, she even released a tell-all book titled, The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister. As the title suggests, Samantha wrote about Meghan extensively in her book. In it, Samantha revealed that she had hadn't spoken to her half-sister since 2015 and that she found out about her relationship with Prince Harry through Thomas. (A source close to Meghan told Vanity Fair that Samantha's book had "barely registered on her radar." The insider added, "Meghan has not seen Samantha for years so the idea that she is worried about the book is nonsense. Meghan barely knows Samantha, they haven’t seen each other for nearly 20 years.")

As for the staged paparazzi photos of Thomas, 76, that emerged in the weeks leading up to Meghan and Harry's May 2018 wedding, Samantha wrote that she felt "baited" into setting them up. "I received no money for the deal per my request, and the goal for my father was not money. . . .It was just allowing the royals and the world to see him in his proper light, because he was so horribly labeled and photographed," she claimed.

As a result of the photo scandal and Thomas's own health problems, he did not attend Meghan's wedding and she was walked down the aisle by Prince Charles. Thomas opened up about his strained relationship with Meghan during a Channel 5 documentary titled Thomas Markle: My Story, which was released in January 2020. However, Thomas has since told The Sun that he plans to make a new doc about his life and relationship with Meghan, as the first documentary was "not edited in the correct order, dates were wrong, and it had too much generic public domain film added."

The public fallout between Meghan and Thomas has also been the center of her legal battles with the British press. On Feb. 11, Markle won a lawsuit against The Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday's parent company for publishing a letter she wrote to her father after her wedding. As seen in court documents, Thomas shared his daughter's personal note to him with The Mail on Sunday in order to "set the record straight" about their dynamic.

On Sunday, March 7, it will be Meghan's time to tell her side of the story alongside Harry when their Oprah interview airs on CBS. While Samantha and Thomas have not yet said anything about the televised program specifically, they've spoken at length about the royals, so it wouldn't be shocking if they did so following the broadcast.