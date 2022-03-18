It’s been a long wait, but the Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast is finally coming. Well, sort of. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s last podcast outing for Archewell Audio was back in Dec. 2020, and it seems we finally have a release date for Meghan’s next project. Here’s everything to know about Meghan Markle’s new podcast.

When Is Meghan Markle’s New Podcast Coming?

An Archewell Audio spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost that the Duchess of Sussex will release her first podcast series this summer. It is part of a multiyear partnership deal the Sussexes signed in 2020, reportedly worth $25m per the Daily Mail.

So The Sussexes Are Still Working With Spotify?

Yes. Earlier this year the couple spoke about the their concern over the spread of misinformation on the platform. They added their support to a list of celebrities which included Joni Mitchell, Roxane Gay and Neil Young, all of whom were boycotting Spotify to put pressure on the audio platform to take action regarding The Joe Rogan Show.

In a statement released at the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “As we all continue to tackle the misinformation era, Archewell Audio has found it important to work with our partners at Spotify to ensure that the digital technologies so many of us use every day are rooted in strong principles of trust and safety.”

So What Can We Expect From The New Podcast Series?

Not much is known about the theme of Markle’s podcast, although gender equality is likely to feature. We do know that the podcast will be produced by Archewell Audio, a branch of the Sussexes’ foundation that was launched with the aim of “spotlighting powerful and diverse voices and perspectives”.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” Meghan and Harry said in a joint statement when the deal was announced. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

The podcast series will be the first release since their 2020 Holiday Special, which featured James Corden, Sir Elton John, Naomi Osaka, and the cutest cameo from their son, Archie.