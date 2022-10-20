The MOBO Awards 2022 Will Be “The Biggest” To Date

Since its inception in 1996, the MOBO Awards have celebrated and elevating music of Black origin, from British rap and hip-hop, to R&B, soul, grime, drill, gospel, jazz, reggae, and garage. 2022’s ceremony will mark the British institution’s 25th anniversary with a triumphant return to London with what founder Kanya King CBE called “the biggest celebration we have ever created.” So what can we expect from the MOBO Awards 2022 and how can you watch in the UK? Here are all the details we know so far.

What To Expect From MOBO Awards 2022

“25 years ago I put my house and sanity on the line to make the first MOBO Awards happen at the Connaught Rooms and what an incredible journey it has been,” reflected King. “It’s a proud moment to see MOBO Awards return to London for our big 25 year milestone.” 2022’s Award will celebrate MOBO’s legacy, and “pay it forward” to the biggest stars of the scene.

“MOBO continues to rise and create a cultural and social footprint, it will continue to be an agent for positive change in arts, culture, music and society as a whole,” added King. “Via our MOBOLISE career development platform we aim to create meaningful change, opportunities and equality in the workplace, to level the playing field at entry level all the way up to the boardroom, but there is still work to be done.”

MOBO Awards 2022 Tickets

The MOBO Awards 2022 will be broadcast live from the OVO Arena Wembley on Nov. 30. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. via AXS. Prices range from £22 to £45, plus handling charges. VIP packages will be available from Nov. 1 via MOBO’s website, too.

How To Stream MOBO Awards 2022

You can live stream the ceremony on MOBO’s YouTube channel on Nov. 30, with a highlight special airing on BBC One later.

MOBO Awards 2022 Host, Nominees, & Performers

The hosts, nominees, and performers at the MOBO Awards 2022 has yet to be announced. However, the awards have previously hosted the biggest names in the business so expect major talent. Last year, Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian Munya Chawawa hosted the Awards, and were joined by the likes of Little Simz, Dave, and boxer Frank Bruno, all of whom took away the biggest awards of the night. Ms Banks, Ghetts, Pa Salieu, and Bree Runway gave breathtaking performances, too.

MOBO Awards 2022 Socials

To keep up to date with who will be hosting, as well as the nominees and performers, be sure to follow MOBO’s socials on Instagram and Twitter.