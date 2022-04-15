While rage shouldn’t consume you, Netflix and A24’s new series about road rage might. In the streaming platform’s upcoming dramedy Beef, leads Steven Yeun and Ali Wong become obsessed with a road rage incident, letting it dictate their lives 24/7.

The two stars will also serve as executive producers while Lee Sung Jin, who was a writer on 2 Broke Girls, serves as the showrunner. In a March 24 press release, Netflix’s VP of Drama Development Jinny Howe spoke more about the series, saying, “Sung Jin has created a bold and at times outrageous world. It is an honest and powerful character study of two people who go about searching for connection in the unlikeliest of ways.” Sounds promising.

While details about the 10-episode series are scant, here’s everything we know about Beef so far, including its plot and growing cast.

The Beef Plot

Teasing the road rage premise in the Netflix press release, Lee celebrated the Netflix and A24 collab and joked, “I’m also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show.”

The Beef Cast

Joining the Oscar-nominated Yeun and Netflix comedy royalty Wong as series regulars are Young Mazino (Blindspot), Joseph Lee (Miracle That We Met), David Choe (The Mandalorian), and Patti Yasutake (Star Trek: First Contact). There are no details yet as to what roles the stars will be playing.

Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park, The Umbrella Academy’s Justin H. Min, and NCIS’ Maria Bello will also join Beef as guest stars. Andrew Santino (This is Us), Mia Serafino (iCarly), newcomer Remy Holt, and rapper Rekstizzy will also guest on the show.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On April 15, Variety reported that Arrested Development’s Ione Skye will also be joining as a “mysterious woman whose mere presence haunts one of the lead characters.”

The Beef Premiere Date And Trailer

The series was first announced in March 2021 and is currently still filming. With production underway, it might take a while before a release date is announced and even longer before a trailer is released.

This post will be updated as more details about Beef are released.