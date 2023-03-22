Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In April 2023

April showers bring May flowers, so if you’re not in the mood to get rained on like Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Netflix has you covered. On March 22, the streaming service released its monthly list of movies and TV shows coming to and leaving Netflix in April 2023, and subscribers are in for a whole lot of nostalgia.

At the start of the month, a huge slew of films will arrive on Netflix that will please viewers no matter what genre they’re in the mood for. If you want to reminisce on your childhood, new Shrek movies and the first three Spider-Man films are all being added, or if you never watched Rihanna make her film debut in Battleship over a decade ago, now’s your chance. The classic rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days will also arrive on the streamer. Some new Netflix originals will also premiere, including John Mulaney’s new comedy special Baby J and the third season of Indian Matchmaking.

Of course, a boatload of titles coming to Netflix means a few fan favorites will also be departing, but the amount leaving the platform is not too much compared to previous months. All seven seasons of New Girl are gone only a week into April, while cult classic films like Leap Year and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will no longer be available on Netflix by the end of the month.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in April 2023.

What’s Coming To Netflix In April 2023

April 1

28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Charlie Wilson's War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Hoarders: Season 12

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

Inside Man

The Land Before Time

Marnie

Matilda (1996)

The Negotiator

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

Zombieland

Weathering

April 2

War Sailor: Limited Series

April 3

Magic Mixies: Season 1

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1

April 4

My Name Is Mo’Nique

The Signing

April 5

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now

April 6

BEEF

The Last Stand

April 7

Chupa

Holy Spider

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

Oh Belinda

Thicker Than Water

Transatlantic

April 8

Hunger

April 10

CoComelon: Season 8

April 11

All American: Homecoming Season 2

Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman

April 12

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

CELESTE BARBER: Fine, thanks

Operation: Nation

Smother-in-Law: Season 2

April 13

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2

Florida Man

Obsession

April 14

Phenomena

Queenmaker

Queens on the Run

Seven Kings Must Die

April 15

Doctor Cha

Time Trap

April 16

The Best Man Holiday

The Mustang

The Nutty Boy Part 2

April 17

Oggy Oggy: Season 2

April 18

Better Call Saul: Season 6

How to Get Rich

Longest Third Date

April 19

Chimp Empire

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

April 20

The Diplomat

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

April 21

A Tourist's Guide to Love

Chokehold

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3

One More Time

Rough Diamonds

April 22

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4

April 25

Netflix

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

John Mulaney: Baby J

April 26

The Good Bad Mother

Kiss, Kiss!

Love After Music

Workin' Moms

April 27

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2

The Matchmaker

The Nurse

Sharkdog: Season 3

Sweet Tooth: Season 2

April 28

AKA

InuYasha: Season 6

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

What’s Leaving Netflix In April 2023

April 1

Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3

April 3

What Lies Below

April 7

Hush

April 9

New Girl: Seasons 1-7

April 11

Married at First Sight: Season 10

April 12

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

April 18

Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5

April 20

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4

April 23

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

April 24

Bill Nye: Science Guy

April 25

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5

April 27

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5

April 28

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3

April 30