Streaming
Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In April 2023
Rihanna made her acting debut over a decade ago in Battleship, which is finally arriving on Netflix.
April showers bring May flowers, so if you’re not in the mood to get rained on like Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Netflix has you covered. On March 22, the streaming service released its monthly list of movies and TV shows coming to and leaving Netflix in April 2023, and subscribers are in for a whole lot of nostalgia.
At the start of the month, a huge slew of films will arrive on Netflix that will please viewers no matter what genre they’re in the mood for. If you want to reminisce on your childhood, new Shrek movies and the first three Spider-Man films are all being added, or if you never watched Rihanna make her film debut in Battleship over a decade ago, now’s your chance. The classic rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days will also arrive on the streamer. Some new Netflix originals will also premiere, including John Mulaney’s new comedy special Baby J and the third season of Indian Matchmaking.
Of course, a boatload of titles coming to Netflix means a few fan favorites will also be departing, but the amount leaving the platform is not too much compared to previous months. All seven seasons of New Girl are gone only a week into April, while cult classic films like Leap Year and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will no longer be available on Netflix by the end of the month.
Here’s the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in April 2023.
What’s Coming To Netflix In April 2023
April 1
- 28 Days
- A League of Their Own
- American Hustle
- Battleship
- The Birds
- Born on the Fourth of July
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Charlie Wilson's War
- Conan the Destroyer
- Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
- Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
- Friday Night Lights
- Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
- Hoarders: Season 12
- Hotel Transylvania
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- How to Train Your Dragon
- I, Frankenstein
- Inception
- Inside Man
- The Land Before Time
- Marnie
- Matilda (1996)
- The Negotiator
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Psycho
- Puss in Boots
- Shark Tale
- Shrek Forever After
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Smokey and the Bandit II
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain
- Zombieland
- Weathering
April 2
- War Sailor: Limited Series
April 3
- Magic Mixies: Season 1
- Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1
April 4
- My Name Is Mo’Nique
- The Signing
April 5
- Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now
April 6
- BEEF
- The Last Stand
April 7
- Chupa
- Holy Spider
- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign
- Oh Belinda
- Thicker Than Water
- Transatlantic
April 8
- Hunger
April 10
- CoComelon: Season 8
April 11
- All American: Homecoming Season 2
- Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman
April 12
- American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
- CELESTE BARBER: Fine, thanks
- Operation: Nation
- Smother-in-Law: Season 2
April 13
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2
- Florida Man
- Obsession
April 14
- Phenomena
- Queenmaker
- Queens on the Run
- Seven Kings Must Die
April 15
- Doctor Cha
- Time Trap
April 16
- The Best Man Holiday
- The Mustang
- The Nutty Boy Part 2
April 17
- Oggy Oggy: Season 2
April 18
- Better Call Saul: Season 6
- How to Get Rich
- Longest Third Date
April 19
- Chimp Empire
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always
April 20
- The Diplomat
- Tooth Pari: When Love Bites
April 21
- A Tourist's Guide to Love
- Chokehold
- Indian Matchmaking: Season 3
- One More Time
- Rough Diamonds
April 22
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4
April 25
- The Hateful Eight
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
- John Mulaney: Baby J
April 26
- The Good Bad Mother
- Kiss, Kiss!
- Love After Music
- Workin' Moms
April 27
- Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2
- The Matchmaker
- The Nurse
- Sharkdog: Season 3
- Sweet Tooth: Season 2
April 28
- AKA
- InuYasha: Season 6
- King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
What’s Leaving Netflix In April 2023
April 1
- Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3
April 3
- What Lies Below
April 7
- Hush
April 9
- New Girl: Seasons 1-7
April 11
- Married at First Sight: Season 10
April 12
- The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
April 18
- Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5
April 20
- The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4
April 23
- We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
April 24
- Bill Nye: Science Guy
April 25
- The IT Crowd: Series 1-5
April 27
- Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5
April 28
- Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3
April 30
- Den of Thieves
- Empire State
- Leap Year
- Road to Perdition
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World