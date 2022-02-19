Olivia Rodrigo Celebrated Her Upcoming Disney+ Movie In The Perfect Way

It was a long figurative road toward Olivia Rodrigo’s record-smashing SOUR debut and all its accompanying acclaim — including seven Grammy nominations. (Then again, it also felt super short? Time is weird.) But nearly a year after Rodrigo released her iconic breakup album, she’s hitting the literal road for a new SOUR Disney+ movie, Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u.

Announced Feb. 17, the film will follow Rodrigo on a road trip to Los Angeles — beginning in Salt Lake City, where she started writing SOUR while filming High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. “Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life,” the official synopsis for the Stacey Lee-directed film reads. The special will also include “new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews, and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album.” So even if you didn’t manage to snag tickets to the SOUR tour, it looks like driving home 2 u may be the next best thing.

Wondering when Rodrigo’s movie comes out — i.e., when you should plan your SOUR-themed viewing party? The Disney+ driving home to u release date is March 25, just over a week before the Grammy Awards, where Rodrigo could potentially be one of the evening’s most decorated artists.

Rodrigo got a head-start on celebrating the new film with a trip to Disneyland — because, where else?

In a Feb. 18 Instagram post, the good 4 u singer shared snaps of her day at the park with friends including Iris Apatow, Conan Gray, and the Kid Laroi. She also documented her OOTD, which included a Mimi Wade “Adult Fairytales” t-shirt and “I ♥ Fantasy” trucker hat. Do all the dreamy references mean something? Hey, this is a hardcore Swiftie we’re talking about — everything and anything could be an Easter egg.