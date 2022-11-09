Painted With Raven Is Back For S2 & The Trailer Is Sickening

With a growing number of sickening spin-offs and international iterations, the groundbreaking RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise is refusing to pump the brakes. The likes of Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, and Trixie Mattel are just a few of the major names to have launched their careers in the famous Werk Room. Now, Drag Race favourite and Emmy award-winning makeup artist, Raven, is returning to front the much-anticipated second outing of her very own reality competition series — and you can get an exclusive first look at the Painted With Raven Season 2 trailer, below.

Following a hugely successful debut series last year, the World of Wonder original will again see drag sensation Raven (who finished as the runner-up in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 2 and All Stars Season 1) return to host the second season of her series as she sets out to find the most talented, undiscovered makeup superstars in the U.S.

Throughout the “jaw dropping” new season, eight contestants will battle it out virtually in a string of mini-challenges, main challenges, and tense weekly face-offs. However, only one aspiring makeup superstar will emerge victorious and snatch the $25,000 (£21,700) cash prize.

The sickening Painted With Raven Season 2 line-up includes the professional makeup artist and cosplayer Ariana Padro, AFAB drag queen Elaina Glam, nail artist Joe Tirado, professional dancer and pageant-winning drag performer LaQuan “Q” Anderson, transformation makeup artist Lauren Ward, non-binary drag artist Luna Rei, makeup artist and drag queen Nikki Nik Partida, and the MUA and drag performer, Tucker Fancy.

Painted With Raven returns on Thursday, Nov. 17 exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, premiering at 7 p.m. in the UK and 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET in the U.S.