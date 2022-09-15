Jinkx Monsoon Is About To Get Real Sketchy

“A lot of my sense of humour was formed by British television,” drag queen extraordinaire and double RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon is keen to confess. Speaking over Zoom – and dressed in more casual attire than fans might be accustomed to – the Portland native recounts her Brit comedy faves with natural ease. “I always felt like I was on the same page as Dawn French, Harry Enfield, Joanna Lumley, and Jennifer Saunders. Edina Monsoon from Absolutely Fabulous even inspired my stage name,” she adds. “And I loved Keeping Up Appearances, too.”

Making her Edinburgh Fringe debut at this year’s annual festival with She's Still Got It!, Jinkx had another opportunity to bring her wealth of talent to the shores that helped shape her comedic flair. “I always have a great time with UK audiences because they understand me,” Jinkx shares. “The highlight of the festival for me though, was getting to enjoy my fellow performers. I loved the show Lizard Boy and absolutely adored Rhys Nicholson. He’s having such a moment right now.”

The comedy stylings of Jinkx are firm favourites among RuPaul’s Drag Race fans; recall her side-splitting “Hall of Shade” roast and knockout Judy Garland Snatch Game performance. She has stormed to victory not once, but twice on the groundbreaking reality series. First, on the show’s fifth season back in 2013, and then again in 2022 in the All Stars spin-off, beating the likes of Shea Couleé and Monét X Change to the crown and title of “Queen of all Queens.”

“I put a lot of pressure on myself during season five, and it really got in my head,” she recalls of her Werk Room debut. Returning nine years later, Monsoon tried an all-new approach. “I really let it all hang out and gave people unfiltered, straight-from-the-source Jinkx. That’s how I won the crown, so that’s how I’ll hold the crown.” Life post-All Stars has “been amazing,” she adds. “I’ve been working non-stop, so I haven’t had much time to luxuriate in my accomplishments. But I prefer it that way — I’m always ready to move on to the next thing.”

PARAMOUNT+/WORLD OF WONDER

Naturally, that next step involves comedy, with World of Wonder’s Sketchy Queens. “I have a huge appreciation of sketch comedy,” she adds, naming Saturday Night Live’s LuLu Diamonds skit, starring Melissa McCarthy, as a particular favourite. “Melissa’s character keeps falling down these stairs. It’s such a simple premise with simple writing, but the absurdity of it just works.”

“The show ventures into the absurd and surreal, but with a very clear lens and with a drag queen’s sensibility,” she teases of the World of Wonder original. Along with her comedy partner Liam Krug, Sketchy Queens showcases Monsoon’s “twisted sense of humour” and “weirdest ideas” through a string of hilarious sketches and celebrity impersonations. Jinkx and Krug filmed much of the series in their home city of Portland, where the duo first crossed paths. “Parts of the show are absolutely influenced by our hometown,” she explains. “We also drew inspiration from a show called Portlandia, which eerily depicts what it’s like to live in Portland.”

World of Wonder / Jinkx Monsoon

Production also took place in Los Angeles, where they hosted a string of celebrity guests including Brandon Rogers, Brittany Broski, and fellow RuPaul’sDrag Race alum, Trixie Mattel. “Trixie was such a wonderful guest. She’s just so on board for anything in the name of comedy,” Jinkx recalls of their time on set. Although, filming didn’t come without some “challenging” moments. “Getting into drag for all the different characters was hard. I had to do a full face of makeup for each character. It gets time consuming.”

With Sketchy Queens, Jinkx is also thrilled to have curated a series entirely through a queer lens. “We've rarely had sketch comedy shows that centre on the queer experience. For queer people and our allies out there who have a love for unapologetically queer entertainment, this show is specifically designed for you.”

Sketchy Queens is now available to stream on WOW Presents Plus.