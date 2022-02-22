Peter Weber Thinks He Knows How Clayton's Bachelor Season Will End

Although fans were shocked when Teddi was eliminated at the end of The Bachelor’s Feb. 21 episode, four incredible women remain: Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, Serene Russell, and Gabby Windey. But despite building strong connections and telling multiple women that he loves them, former Bachelor Peter Weber is convinced that Season 26 star Clayton Echard will end up alone.

During a recent interview on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, the former Bachelor said that the 28-year-old athlete’s decision to be intimate with more than one of the remaining contestants may cause trouble for him and Rachel, who he believes is the clear frontrunner and the woman that Clayton will ultimately want to be with in the end.

“My prediction is—and I hate to say—that he ends up with no one and that it was supposed to be Rachel,” the 30-year-old pilot said, according to Us Weekly. “[I think] she loses it. And then who knows if they all walk away or how it ends—maybe he walks away because it was mainly Rachel. I’m hoping that’s not the case, but that’s how I kind of think it ends.”

Rachel isn’t the only woman left that Clayton has developed a strong emotional bond with, but Weber thinks the former football player has made it very clear on multiple group dates that she’s his first pick. “I’m kind of surprised that he’s been able to give her group date roses so many times, like, back-to-back,” he said. “He’s very lucky he was able to do that.”

Clayton has been very open about the fact that this process has worked for him. In a December interview with Good Morning America, he said that he “did find love” on the show. “I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than I thought,” he said. But according to Weber, it’s unusual for a lead to say they found love before the show even premieres.

“I saw an interview where he was like, ‘Yeah, I fell in love.’ And that was very shocking to me because normally you’re not supposed to say that and give it away,” the Bachelor alum explained. “And I think it’s gonna be more of he found himself, a self-love type situation, like, he learned a lot about himself, and he is really excited about progressing and finding something in the future. We will see.”