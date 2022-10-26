Here’s Why The Royal Family Doesn’t Publicly Celebrate Halloween

Although members of the British royal family lead very different lives from most, the monarchy still partakes in many of the annual traditions enjoyed by their subjects. This includes birthday celebrations and Christmas festivities, the latter of which traditionally took place at Sandringham House during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. With spooky season upon us, royal spectators might be curious to know whether or not the family gets into the spirit of Halloween. Thanks to the insight of royal experts, we have some clarity on the matter.

Speaking to Bustle, royal biographer and the Editor-in-Chief of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward, shared that Halloween was never deemed a major event on the royal calendar and is likely still considered “more of an American celebration.”

“When the Queen’s children were young Halloween was not the commercial institution it has become, and in the UK it went by almost unnoticed.” Seward continued: “I am sure the younger members of the royal family celebrate Halloween because their schools will do so anyway.”

OK! magazine’s royal expert, Christina Reeves, previously claimed that, although the royal family “certainly don't publicly celebrate Halloween,” Prince William and Kate Middleton “likely” throw private Halloween parties for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis “behind closed doors.”

“Whether it's rustling up a quick Pumpkin pie or soup, I'm sure they won't let it go unnoticed,” Reeves commented. “Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, and sister, Pippa Middleton might well put their party planning skills to good use.”

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The monarchy’s lack of enthusiasm for Halloween can be traced back to the Victorian Era. As the Daily Star notes, Queen Victoria, who ruled between 1837 and 1901, put in place a strict code of conduct that the royal family adhered to. This included upholding an exceptional level of sophistication and good behaviour at all times when in the presence of the general public — something dressing up in an outlandish Halloween costume might not align with.

Of course, times have indeed changed, and speaking in 2021, Meghan Markle revealed that the Sussex family have previously celebrated Halloween together. Although, it didn’t go according to plan. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Duchess of Sussex disclosed that Archie and Lilibet both dressed up for Halloween that year, as a dinosaur and a skunk, respectively.

“We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all,” Markle explained, before sharing that Archie only wore his costume for “five minutes” and likening Lilibet’s skunk costume to “Flower from Bambi.”