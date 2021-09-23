Does Mary Cosby's Podcast Actually Exist?

With podcasts gaining popularity in recent years, many celebrities ventured into the arena. From Oprah to Gwyneth Paltrow, some of the biggest stars have taken up the mic, discussing wide-ranging topics like mental health, beauty, and even dissecting their early aughts hit shows. There are so many, in fact, that one might say the market is getting a little saturated. Still, there is one celeb in particular who fans would love to listen to: Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Mary Cosby.

The reality star is famed all across Utah — at least, according to co-star Whitney Rose — for her complicated family history. For those who don’t know, Cosby is the granddaughter of evangelist Rosemary “Mama” Cosby, the founder of Faith Temple Church. When she died, Mary inherited Rosemary’s multimillion-dollar fortune, her position as leader of the church (“Pentecostal First Lady”). She also inherited her husband, Bishop Robert Cosby Sr., who is also her former step-grandfather.

Aside from heading a congregation, Cosby also spearheads fashion enterprise Marimarta Perfumeria in conjunction with the Women Helping Women In Business foundation. Needless to say, her story is riveting, so when Cosby announced on the RHOSLC Season 2 premiere that she was starting a podcast, fans freaked.

During the Sept. 12 episode, Cosby revealed that she spent half a year sans Robert Sr. because he was stuck in Florida. Though she was with her stepson, Robert Jr., they didn’t talk much. "He's a teenager,” she reasoned.

"Developing through that aloneness, I started talking to myself,” she shared, “So I came up with, ‘Why don't I get a podcast? I can outlet real people.’” Even on Cosby’s Bravo bio, the podcast is already listed as her pandemic project. “Due to the pandemic, Mary’s life has changed drastically, she has been forced to close the doors to her church and has started a faith-based podcast to fill the void,” it reads.

Fred Hayes/Bravo

During the remainder of the episode, Cosby is seen recording her first podcast installment with special guests Sean and Lenny. "Hello… everyone? Talking to everyone out there!” she began, continuing, “This is…Mary's podcast, Talking Facts with Mary Cosby. So, let's pray!" Lenny replied, “Talking facts of life,” a quip that seems to also reference a fan podcast already in existence. The events that unfurled while taping their episode were... interesting. When Sean started praying, Cosby interrupted him mid-worship, saying, “Hold on. I’m gonna show you. Without all that, just relax and feel something,” before taking over the prayer herself.

She then proceeded to converse with her guests, insinuating that technology is making the youth less devout. She also asked Sean about his adolescence before recounting her own “horrible upbringing.” Tearing up at one point, she said, “I was born for God” and “I’m here to spread the gospel.” Naturally, the internet wanted more.

But excitement quickly turned to disappointment when even the most persistent of sleuthings couldn’t find the podcast. “Why can’t I find a stream of Mary Cosby’s podcast,” user MollyLambert tweeted. User SaoirseHahn shared, “I immediately looked it up and obviously doesn’t exist anywhere except that very patient man’s hard drive.”

Their search (and ours) wasn’t all futile, though, and some inquiries turned up Cosby-adjacent projects. One hit many Twitter users found was Cosby’s church’s station called Voice of Gods Ministries that plays a nonstop stream of “America’s Best Gospel” music. Unfortunately, there’s no commentary from Mary — or anyone — included.

The only other podcast that came up was the one Cosby and Lenny mentioned on RHOSLC. Though the first two episodes of the Talking Facts of Life With Mary podcast don’t feature any dialogue, subsequent ones do. (Note: None of them feature appearances by Cosby.) In the third episode, an unidentified host dubs himself her “number one fan,” and in Episode 5, he laments that the media was “riding so heavy” on Cosby’s marriage. Whether she sanctioned the podcast or listens to it is unclear, but she did reference it on the show, so she’s at least aware of it.

As for Cosby’s actual podcast where she interrupts prayers and asks deeply personal questions, it just doesn’t seem to exist. At least, not yet.