7 Top Celebrity Podcasts You Should Subscribe To Right Now

Podcasting networks are always looking for the next actor, reality star, or even former president willing to pick up a microphone and press record. Are top celebrity podcasts officially replacing the typical cable talk show format? For some listeners, definitely. The popularity of podcasts has consistently risen over the past few years, with a reported 41% of the U.S. population over the age of 12 — or an estimated 116 million Americans — now deemed as “monthly podcast listeners.” You can find podcasts for almost anything nowadays: true crime podcasts, political podcasts, mental health podcasts, sleep podcasts, and even many podcasts about the royal family.

It’s no surprise that celebrities are interested in getting in on the trend and taking advantage of the growing listenership. It allows them to reach their fans in new way and explore subjects they’re passionate about without much traditional red tape hindering their conversations. Many are even trying to help their listeners live better by candidly discussing mental health, belonging, and body image. The results run the gamut from silly to serious and are worth hitting the subscribe button.

Whether you’re just looking for a way to pass the time during your commute or you’re interested in getting life-changing advice from famous figures, you’ll want to press play on these seven top celebrity podcasts that offer fascinating content such as wellness tips, exclusive interviews, and even behind-the-scenes looks at your favorite television series.

‎Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jonathan Van Ness may be known as the bearded hairdresser with the luxurious locks from Netflix’s Queer Eye, but he’s also the host of one of the most popular celebrity podcasts. Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness digs into topics ranging from cults to Lizzo to figure skating. Each week, Van Ness explores any and all topics he’s interested in while being joined by an expert in that particular field. For example, on an early episode of the podcast, Van Ness spoke with comedian Michelle Wolf and singer Florence Welch of Florence and The Machine to ask what it’s like to be the voice of a generation.

Welcome To The OC, Bitches! Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Friends and former co-stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke are paying homage to their characters Summer Roberts and Julie Cooper from the beloved Fox television series The O.C. in their podcast, aptly titled Welcome to the OC, Bitches! Each week they re-watch an episode and record their reactions, all while giving listeners behind-the-scenes scoops, exclusive interviews, and a new perspective on the teenage drama from two people who actually experienced it. In one episode, they brought on former castmate Peter Gallagher, who played Sandy Cohen, to discuss his audition, his bronzed looks and dramatic moments from the series.

I Weigh With Jameela Jamil Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On her podcast, I Weigh with Jameela Jamil, the actor and mental health advocate challenges societal norms. So far, she’s hosted guests like Billy Porter, Demi Lovato, Beanie Feldstein, and Reese Witherspoon, who got so emotional during her interview that she teared up while discussing mental health. Though most episodes do center on mental health struggles, Jamil told Variety she doesn’t want to come off as an expert on the topic and prefers using her platform to point people in the right direction, sharing, “We direct people to the profound experts that we have access to, and that’s our service.”

The Goop Podcast Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2018, Gwyneth Paltrow founded the wellness and lifestyle brand Goop, and now the CEO hosts a podcast by the same name. The Goop Podcast brings Paltrow together with longtime collaborator Erica Chidi as they alternate interviewing experts they refer to as “the brightest thinkers and culture changers.” Those guests include people from a wide range of professions and fields, including celebrities, psychotherapists, authors, and thought leaders. One episode features astrologist Chani Nicholas, sharing advice on how you can use astrology for practical purposes.

Super Soul Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When it launched in 2017, Oprah Winfrey’s podcast, Super Soul, debuted at No. 1 on Apple Podcast. Since then, celebrities and thought leaders have been clamoring to join the celebrated interviewer to discuss inner and outer transformation. Named after her three-time Emmy Award-winning television Super Soul Sunday, the podcast’s episodes feature authors, visionaries, and spiritual leaders in an attempt to help listeners discover deeper connections to the world around them and awaken their best selves. Winfrey handpicks each guest to ensure each topic of conversation — whether it’s wellness, health, or spiritual growth — leads audiences closer to a better them.

Armchair Expert Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hosted by actor, director, and writer Dax Shepard and Emmy-nominated producer Monica Padman, Armchair Expert is a weekly podcast designed to “celebrate the messiness of being human” through interviews with celebrities, journalists, and academics. Guest have included John Legend, Bill Gates, Salma Hayek, Shawn Mendes, Matthew McConaughey, Dr. Jane Goodall, Malcolm Gladwell, Alicia Keys, and Hillary Clinton. In one memorable episode of the podcast, Prince Harry joined the duo to chat about his mental health and how he wants to “break the cycle” of the “pain and suffering” of his upbringing with his own children.