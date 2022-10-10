Selena Gomez has something good for you. After starring in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, the 30-year-old entertainer and Rare Beauty founder is now the subject of Apple TV+’s Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. The documentary, which comes from the producers of the Emmy-nominated doc Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, will explore Gomez’s “six-year journey into a new light” after she was diagnosed with lupus, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and depression.

Gomez, who rose to superstardom playing Alex on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place and parlaying that fame into a successful music career, has been vocal about her mental health over the years and continues to advocate for destigmatizing the topic — going so far as to launch the mental health platform Wondermind in 2022. The documentary will give fans a closer look at her life with behind-the-scenes footage and childhood home videos.

Here’s everything to know about the Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me documentary so far.

My Mind & Me Trailer & Release Date

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will be released on Nov. 4, 2022 on Apple TV+.

“I am grateful to be alive,” Gomez says in a voiceover in the documentary’s trailer, which was released on Oct. 10. Gomez cries several times throughout the two-minute teaser, at one point addressing her struggles with fame yet acknowledging her influence as a role model. “Like my whole life since I was a kid I’ve been working, and I don’t wanna be, like, super famous,” she says. “But I do know that if I’m here I have to use that for good.”

My Mind & Me Plot

Apple TV+ describes the Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me documentary vaguely as such: “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

It’s unclear whether the doc will touch on the aftermath of her 2018 breakup with Justin Bieber, though that event falls within the six-year period the documentary focuses on. It’s also unknown whether Gomez’s 2017 kidney transplant will be addressed or if her friend and donor Francia Raísa will appear or even be mentioned in the doc. Despite rumors that their friendship ended, Gomez and Raísa appear to still be friends as of July 2022, when they created a TikTok together.

Gomez released the doc’s trailer on World Mental Health Day and asked fans to pre-save her new song “My Mind & Me,” which can be heard briefly in the trailer.

Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films produced the film for Apple TV+.

This post will be updated as more information about My Mind & Me becomes available.