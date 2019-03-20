42 Shows With More Than 100 Episodes You Can Stream Right Now

At this point, there is such an ungodly number of TV shows available to stream that picking something to watch could very well send you into a full-blown panic. While this means there’s certainly a wealth of options to choose from, it can also feel overwhelming. So if you want to prolong these moments of crisis for as long as possible, you may want to pick a series that’s going to take you a while to get through. From classics like Cheers to 2000s favorites like Gilmore Girls and The Office, there are literally dozens of shows with over 100 episodes that you can stream. Take your pick from the below.

1. Grey’s Anatomy, 380 episodes

There are few shows with the staying power and cultural clout that Grey’s Anatomy has built over the last two decades. Centering around a group of Seattle doctors as they navigate their intertwined personal and professional lives, it ignited Shonda Rhimes’ TV reign and gave the likes of Ellen Pompeo and Sandra Oh their due time in the spotlight. The long-running hospital drama, which remains one of the most-watched shows on US television, has so far aired 17 seasons as well as spinoffs Private Practice (which is also available to stream on Netflix) and Station 19 (which you can stream on Hulu).

Stream it on: Netflix

2. Jane the Virgin, 100 Episodes

Set in Miami, this beloved CW dramedy follows Jane Villanueva, a hard-working, religious young woman who, thanks to unforeseen circumstances, accidentally becomes pregnant despite never having had sex. The plot and tone of the show are ripped straight from decades worth of telenovelas, modernizing the genre with a blend of dramatic twists and comedic charm. Star Gina Rodriguez earned a Golden Globe for her performance as Jane, winning Best Actress in a comedic or musical series in 2014.

Stream it on: Netflix

3. Parks and Recreation, 125 Episodes

With an all-star cast led by Amy Poehler, this political satire follows a mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks Department of a fictional Indiana town who strives to liven up the city. When the show premiered in 2009, Poehler was already a household name, but it served as a launching pad for stars including Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, and Aziz Ansari.

Stream it on: Hulu

4. Gilmore Girls, 153 Episodes

This feel-good series follows single mom Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) as they navigate life, love, and some particularly tense family dynamics in the sleepy New England town of Stars Hollow. It’s full of pop culture references, sharp wit, and a lot of speed-talking. Bonus: the four-part revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life, is also available on Netflix and brings the story full circle nine years after the original end of the show.

Stream it on: Netflix

5. The Twilight Zone, 156 episodes

Rod Serling's iconic, mind-bending show has been praised for heavily influencing the sci-fi genre as we know it today. Like Black Mirror, each episode tells a standalone story with an unexpected twist, serving as an unnerving and enthralling time capsule of late 20th century social qualms. It aired sporadically from 1959 to 2003 and won two Emmys for Outstanding Writing. If you make it through the over-150 episodes currently available, you can take a crack at the Jordan Peele-helmed reboot, also on Paramount+.

Stream it on: Paramount+

6. The West Wing, 156 episodes

Before there was Scandal and House of Cards, there was The West Wing. For seven years, the political drama followed fictional democratic President Josiah "Jed" Bartlet (Martin Sheen) and his staff as they led the country and managed their entangled personal lives. Winning the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series four times over the course of its run, The West Wing delivers some of the best dialogue on television thanks to the show’s prolific creator Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network, Moneyball).

Stream it on: HBO Max

7. The Office, 201 episodes

Inspired by the BBC series of the same name, The Office hilariously captures the redundant nature of office life, chronicling a group of employees at the fictional Dunder Mifflin paper company in Pennsylvania. The show received a handful of Emmy wins, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and has since cemented itself as arguably the landmark comedy of the century. It remains a crime to this day that Steve Carell never won an Emmy for his performance as the bumbling and desperate-to-be-liked office manager Michael Scott.

Stream it on: Peacock

8. Charmed, 179 episodes

This iconic drama follows three sisters who appeared to be average women, but also lived double lives as witches fighting evil forces. The San Fransisco-based series crosses genres, blending elements of fantasy, comedy, and soap. In 2006, the show earned the title of longest-running show with all-female leads, but was later dethroned by Desperate Housewives in 2012. A reboot of the series, following three women who also realize they're The Charmed Ones, premiered on The CW in 2018.

Stream it on: Peacock

9. Cheers, 275 episodes

A quick-witted comedy about regulars at a Boston bar, Cheers has been hailed as "the best TV show that's ever been.” Though the premise is simple, the show (1982-1993) is continuously recognized for shaping the structure and themes of modern television. It packages the highest quality of sitcom writing in the drunken ramblings of bar patrons. Cheers also spawned the spinoff show Frasier, making it responsible for two of the greatest comedies of all time.

Stream it on: Paramount+

10. Frasier, 264 episodes

The Cheers spinoff follows therapist Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) as he returns to his hometown of Seattle to launch an advice radio show, reconnect with family, and forge new friendships. The show is built on its intellectual dialogue, mining intentionally pompous musings for comedy. It remains one of the definitive shows of the ‘90s and early 2000s, winning five Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series throughout its 11-season run.

Stream it on: Paramount+

11. NCIS, 414 episodes

NCIS premiered over 25 years ago and is still on the air. Starring Mark Harmon as special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the crime drama follows an eclectic group from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service as they investigate crimes connected to the Navy and Marine Corps. It’s among the longest-running scripted shows on television and is still going strong headed into its 19th season.

Stream it on: Amazon

12. Criminal Minds, 324 episodes

Combining dramatic procedural stylings with the pulse-pounding narratives of crime drama, this long-running CBS series follows a squad of FBI behavioral profilers who analyze and track the country's most dangerous criminals. Members of the group, each with their own specialties, work together to explore predators' minds and motivations.

Stream it on: Hulu

13. Brooklyn 99, 143 episodes

Brooklyn 99 is the antithesis to police shows about gnarled cops protecting the streets and catching criminals, as has been the longstanding trope in the genre. Originally airing on Fox but later moving to NBC, the procedural comedy revolves around the absurd team of cops and detectives heading up Brooklyn’s fictional 99th precinct. The always lovable Andy Samberg leads an ensemble cast through each episode’s flurry of hijinks and jokes while still delivering poignant insights into both identity and policing.

Stream it on: Hulu

14. One Tree Hill, 187 episodes

What do you get when you combine teen angst, soap opera-level theatrics, and killer musical cameos? One Tree Hill. The teen drama follows half-brothers and arch enemies Nathan (James Lafferty) and Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) as they navigate the ups and downs of small town high school life. It’s the perfect snapshot of mid-2000s teen culture set against the backdrop of North Carolina.

Stream it on: Hulu

15. Black-ish, 162 episodes

This hilarious sitcom chronicles a suburban family navigating modern life while embracing and celebrating their Blackness. The show balances humor while also touching on heavier racial issues in an unflinching yet digestible manner. Over its seven seasons, leads Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross have been nominated for numerous Emmys, and the series has spawned both a spinoff and prequel in the forms of Grown-ish and Mixed-ish (also both available on Hulu).

Stream it on: Hulu

16. Blue Bloods, 212 episodes

Set and shot in New York City, Blue Bloods chronicles a fictional family of NYPD officers. It stars television powerhouse Tom Selleck (Magnum PI, Friends) as family patriarch and police commissioner Frank Reagan, exploring the amoral themes of family inside and outside of the precinct. The crime drama is currently in its 11th season on CBS and is gearing up to start on its 12th.

Stream it on: Hulu

17. Bob's Burgers, 216 episodes

This animated sitcom follows hamburger restaurateur Bob Belcher and his wacky family. It’s one of the more off-kilter animated shows in recent memory, swapping the typical crudity of its peers for a more absurdist take on family, character, and business. Star H. Jon Benjamin’s voice is about as comforting as it gets, and the series features notable guest stars like Zach Galifianakis, Amy Sedaris, and Bill Hader.

Stream it on: Hulu

18. Sabrina the Teenage Witch, 163 episodes

Sabrina is just an average teenager. Well, one who's a witch and lives with her quirky witch aunts and her talking cat Salem. As Sabrina confronts the typical pitfalls of adolescence, she does her best to balance her magical abilities with her social and dating lives — often to comedic effect.

Stream it on: Hulu

19. Desperate Housewives, 180 episodes

This engrossing (and often comical) ABC drama chronicles a group of women harboring big secrets in an otherwise boring suburban neighborhood. The show leans into its soapy roots while remaining delightfully sharp, introducing a propulsive new mystery each season. Stars Teri Hatcher, Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, Nicolette Sheridan, and Vanessa Williams are exquisitely sardonic in every episode.

Stream it on: Disney+

20. The Golden Girls, 180 episodes

Between its comedy and expertly delivered shade, The Golden Girls has provided the internet with endless memes and gifs over the years. The NBC sitcom stars Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Rue McLanahan and the great Betty White as four older single women sharing a house together in Miami. Its deft mix of heart and humor makes it arguably one of the greatest shows of all time, and it earned two Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series over the course of its seven-season run.

Stream it on: Hulu

21. Full House, 192 episodes

After a wildly successful run from the late '80s to early '90s, this family-friendly sitcom got a new life on Netflix with the Fuller House reboot, which picked right back up with the Tanner family's shenanigans. With the occasional Very Special Episode, each season is full of laughs and lessons as widower Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) raises his three daughters alongside his best friend and brother-in-law. The series also — and perhaps most famously — introduced the world to the Olsen twins.

Stream it on: Hulu

22. Scrubs, 181 episodes

Zach Braff stars in this medical dramedy (with an excellent soundtrack) that ran for nearly a decade starting in 2001. It follows a group of medical students making their way up the ladder at Sacred Heart Hospital while balancing friendships, romance, and a lot of zany antics. Despite upending the medical show archetype of life-or-death drama, Scrubs manages to produce its fair share of heart-shattering moments amid all the laughs.

Stream it on: Hulu

23. 24, 205 episodes

This groundbreaking crime drama follows counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) as he continually works his way out of tricky situations. The hook? Each episode unfolds across one hour in real time, meaning each 24-episode season follows a jam-packed 24 hours. With its split-screen visuals and gritty camera work, 24 remains one of the most frenetic network dramas on TV.

Stream it on: Hulu

24. How I Met Your Mother, 208 episodes

Knowing who the "mother" is won't ruin the fun of this delightful comedy. The show is narrated by one man in a group of friends, who explains to his children slowly across each episode the story of how he met their mother. Its series finale was infamously polarizing, but it affirmed that the mother’s identity is ultimately less important than the “how” of getting there. It’s the quintessential show that proves sometimes the journey is more important than the destination.

Stream it on: Hulu

25. Family Matters, 215 episodes

Four words is all it takes to create a television icon. Between 1989 and 1999, Family Matters followed the slapstick antics of policeman Carl Winslow and his family — including, of course, their relentless neighbor Urkel and his tagline: "Did I do that?” Jaleel White’s perfectly quirky performance steals nearly every scene, and even two decades afters its conclusion, Family Matters stands the test of time; it’s one of the cornerstones of a golden age of Black sitcoms in the ‘90s.

Stream it on: Hulu

26. Smallville, 217 episodes

Before the superhero boom of the 2010s, audiences tuned into the CW to get their fill of comic book action. Set in Kansas, the series follows a young Clark Kent as he struggles to come of age and fight evil while keeping his superpowers hidden from the citizens of Smallville. The premiere episode broke a ratings record for the CW, and it remained popular throughout its 10 seasons.

Stream it on: Hulu

27. Beverly Hills, 90210, 293 episodes

One of the most iconic series of the ‘90s, Beverly Hills, 90210 centers around a group of affluent Beverly Hills high schoolers as they embark into college and adult life. The show created the blueprint for series like Gossip Girl, Euphoria, and The OC, popularizing the high-stakes drama of exceedingly beautiful teens. If you still want more after making it through the ‘90s version, there are five other shows in the 90210 franchise: Melrose Place, Models, Inc., 90210, a Melrose Place revival, and BH90210.

Stream it on: Hulu

28. Melrose Place, 227 episodes

This soapy 90210 spinoff follows a group of young people living in an LA apartment complex while pursuing their dreams and facing their fair share of scandals. Across seven seasons, Melrose Place continued to ramp up its intensity, fully leaning into the blackmail, revenge, sex and love affairs that made it a massive success.

Stream it on: Hulu

29. NYPD Blue, 261 episodes

Peering inside the blended personal and professional lives of Manhattan’s fictional 15th Precinct detective squad, NYPD Blue is known for its darker take on police work. Over 12 seasons, the show won several Emmys including one win for Outstanding Drama Series, while Dennis Franz won Outstanding Lead Actor four times for his performance as Andy Sipowicz.

Stream it on: Hulu

30. Family Guy, 369 episodes

Since premiering in 1999, this animated comedy has become a television staple, following the antics of the crude and politically incorrect Griffin family. It’s known for relentlessly lampooning popular cultural, taking aim at famous figures and events across politics, entertainment, sports, and religion and leaving nothing off limits.

Stream it on: Hulu

31. Hawaii Five-0, 240 episodes

A reimagining of the original series that ran from 1968-1980, this CBS procedural follows detectives of an elite police force who oversee safety and fight crimes in Hawaii. The island setting gives the show a uniquely breezy feel without ever undercutting the drama, and the reboot manages to make the story feel modern without sacrificing the charms of the original.

Stream it on: Paramount+

32. House, 177 episodes

If you’re a fan of Grey’s Anatomy, you’ll love House — another medical drama in which the difficult yet ingenious Dr. Gregory House and his team solve a new mystery diagnosis in each episode. Despite never winning an Emmy for his cantankerous portrayal of Dr. House, Hugh Laurie was nominated six times across eight seasons for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Plus, Season 4 introduced audiences to then-newcomer Olivia Wilde.

Stream it on: Amazon

33. 30 Rock, 138 episodes

Created by the legendary Tina Fey, 30 Rock is a workplace satire based on her experiences as a head writer for Saturday Night Live. It stars some of the best names in comedy, including Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, and Fey herself. The series dominated TV during its seven-season run, winning three Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series. It also introduced a future comedic genius: then-23-year-old Donald Glover (Community, Atlanta), who worked behind-scenes in the writer’s room.

Stream it on: Hulu

34. Monk, 125 episodes

The beloved Tony Shalhoub plays detective Adrian Monk, whose only unsolved case is his wife’s sudden death. He and his partner comedically navigate a new case in each episode while confronting personal challenges of their own, including Monk’s obsessive compulsive disorder. Shaloub won three Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy series for his portrayal of Detective Monk, imbuing the private eye with equal parts seriousness and eccentrism.

Stream it on: Amazon

35. Bones, 246 episodes

Forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan works alongside her right-hand man and eventual love interest, special agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), to examine the remains of murder victims and uncover their cause of death. The show upends typical crime drama seriousness with its own sense of workplace comedy, giving lead Emily Deschanel ample space to charm and theorize her way through every episode.

Stream it on: Hulu

36. Hell’s Kitchen, 304 episodes

There’s everything to love about this Gordon Ramsay led-reality show: drama, cooking, and, of course, the unique fury of Ramsay himself. There’s no better exemplification of the phrase, “If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen” than watching several hundred episodes of Ramsay blow his top at anxious contestants, though there are plenty of touching moments throughout the series, too.

Stream it on: Hulu

37. Modern Family, 250 episodes

With five Emmy wins for Outstanding Comedy Series, Modern Family may be the comedic juggernaut of the 2010s. It follows a relatively nuclear family, a gay couple with their adoptive daughter, and a mixed family with a glaring age difference, including plenty of tear-jerking moments alongside quirky comedy and sentimental monologues. The ensemble plays off one another perfectly thanks to the delightful chemistry of leads Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, and Ed O’Neill.

Stream it on: Hulu

38. ER, 331 episodes

Debuting in 1994, ER revolutionized the hospital drama, dominating Thursday nights for 15 years. Preceding a litany of medical dramas that would come in its wake, ER provides a glimpse into the catastrophes doctors, nurses, and patients must mitigate on a daily basis. It’s also famously the genesis of George Clooney’s stardom, rocketing him into a worldwide heartthrob.

Stream it on: Hulu

39. Once Upon A Time, 155 Episodes

Fans of Disney movies will love OUAT. The whimsical series, co-written by Lost writers Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, centers around a woman whose parents are Snow White and Prince Charming and features a number of other famous fairy tale characters. The show plays with fairy tale lore in a fleshed out world, allowing OUAT to feel less like nostalgia-bait and more like a storybook come to life.

Stream it on: Disney+

40. Will & Grace, 246 episodes

Set in New York City, Will & Grace follows Will Truman, a gay lawyer, and his best friend Grace Adler, a straight jewish woman who owns and operates her own design firm. Running for eight seasons between 1999 and 2006 — plus three more from 2017 to 2019 — Will & Grace became a landmark series for gay representation on television.

Stream it on: Peacock

41. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, 148 episodes

With perhaps the most thoroughly enjoyable theme song of all time, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is a perfect snapshot of ‘90s fashion, broad comedy, and Will Smith’s incomparable talent. Though the show chronicles plenty of humorous clashes between street-smart teen Will (Smith) and the haughty aunt and uncle he’s sent to live with in California, Fresh Prince also manages to tackle themes of race and class. The show presents the Banks family as a group everyone wants to a part of: who wouldn’t want the stoic warmth of Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv, the snark of Geoffrey the butler, or the iconic outfits of Carlton, Ashley, and Hilary?

Stream it on: HBO Max

42. Gossip Girl, 121 episodes

Based on the book series of the same, this juicy teen 2000s series chronicles the drama, love triangles, and deceit unfolding between wealthy prep school students in New York City’s Upper East Side, as narrated by an anonymous gossip blogger documenting their lives. Over the course of the series, Gossip Girl shifts from being the show that launched Leighton Meester and Blake Lively to an ambitious examination of wealth and drama.

Stream it on: HBO Max

This post includes reporting from Taylor Ferber and Kayla Blanton.