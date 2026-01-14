One of the most athletic celebrity couples out there has to be Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. She’s a gymnastics legend with 11 Olympic medals and he’s an NFL safety. They’ve balanced their romance with training and competing, supporting one another throughout the highs and lows.

Together, they’ve faced challenges like her mental health struggles at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics and triumphs like her comeback and his ongoing 2025-2026 playoffs run. Read on for their complete relationship timeline.

March 2020: Simone & Jonathan Meet

Biles and Owens first met as many celebrity couples do: on the dating app Raya. He was with the Houston Texans at the time, and she was training for the later-postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics in her nearby hometown, Spring. The timing proved fortuitous for them. As Biles told Bustle in June 2021, it was “right before lockdown, literally two days before.”

Describing them as a “quaran-couple,” she added, “If quarantine didn’t happen, I wouldn’t have met him. We got to spend a lot of quality time to see if we really liked each other, and we did!”

Owens further explained the beginnings of their relationship to Texas Monthly in June 2021. “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” he said. “So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other.”

August 2020: They Go Instagram Official

Biles posted their first selfie on Instagram on Aug. 2, 2020, captioning it, “it’s just us” alongside a brown heart emoji.

December 2020: Football & Holidays

After months of popping up on each other’s timelines, the couple celebrated their first Christmas together with matching pajamas. Days later, Simone posted a photo of her supporting Owens at a Texans game, captioning it, “sundays are for the boys.”

February 2021: First Valentine’s Day

When Valentine’s Day rolled around, Owens and Biles shared photos of their romantic celebration. They had a full holiday-themed display, complete with the word “Love” in lights. Biles wrote, “luck to be loved by you,” and Owens’ caption read, “Happy Valentine’s Day love.”

March 2021: Planning For Forever

The couple went on a trip together to Belize in March and made it clear they were already envisioning a future together. For one of her captions on a trip post, Biles wrote, “my travel partner forever.”

June 2021: Jonathan Watches Simone Compete For the First Time

Lockdowns and travel restrictions drastically impacted Biles’ competition schedule in 2020. It wasn’t until June 2021 that Owens finally got to cheer his girlfriend on from the audience. Biles was competing at the U.S. national championships, where she won a record seventh senior women’s all-around title. Owens described it as “an amazing experience” on Instagram afterward.

“It’s so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that … I’m so proud of you my lil champ,” he wrote, in part.

July 2021: Jonathan Supports Simone Through The Twisties

Biles competes at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were finally held in 2021, and many health restrictions were still in place. Athletes couldn’t have the in-person support of their loved ones, so Owens wasn’t there when Biles famously pulled out of multiple events due to a case of “the twisties.” He publicly showed his support, posting a touching message on Instagram that said he would “ride with [her] through whatever.” He added, in part, “Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday.”

August 2021: A Belated Anniversary Post

Biles gave fans late notice of their one-year anniversary with a lighthearted post on Aug. 27, 2021: “oops I forgot to tell y’all that we’ve been dating for more than a year,” she wrote. “so happy past 1 year to the best thing that’s ever happened to you: ME.”

February 2022: The Proposal

The couple took a step toward forever after almost two years together: They got engaged in a Houston gazebo on Valentine’s Day. Each posted photos on social media afterward to share their excitement.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

Owens shared that he “woke up this morning with a fiancée” and thanked a friend who helped him pull off the surprise proposal. He noted, “she really had no clue what was coming.”

July 2022: Simone’s White House Visit

Simone Biles receives the Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden. HUM Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Former President Joe Biden honored Biles with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on July 7, 2022, and Owens was there to witness the moment. The two even got to pose outside the White House with her medal.

March 2023: Building A Home Together

Biles and Owens started building their dream house in early 2023. She commemorated the day they broke ground with an Instagram post, writing, “a home is made with love & dreams … cheers to breaking ground.”

April 2023: Simone & Jonathan’s (First) Wedding Ceremony

It was a busy spring for the couple. Biles and Owens officially got married at the 1910 Harris County Courthouse in Houston on April 22, 2023. It was a small ceremony before their destination wedding, which took place the following month.

“I do,” Biles posted on Instagram with the photos, “officially owens.”

“My person, forever,” he captioned his own post.

May 2023: The Destination Wedding

Weeks after their civil ceremony, Biles and Owens had their big ceremony. The two tied the knot on May 6 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with 144 guests looking on, per Vogue.

“Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream,” Biles told the magazine. “Our guests were cheering for everyone. I was shocked by the love in the air. The ceremony was so beautiful and dreamy!”

May 2023: Jonathan Signs With The Packers

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Less than a week after their Cabo wedding, another big change came. Owens signed with the Green Bay Packers on May 12. Biles took a “slight wedding content intermission” on Instagram and wrote, “so proud of you baby! here’s to new beginnings!”

August 2023: Long-Distance Love

Owens’ move to the Packers meant more time apart during the NFL season compared to when he played for the Texans. Biles traveled to games frequently, writing on Instagram on Aug. 15, 2023, “long distance isn’t easy, but seeing you play your heart out is so worth it … I’m so proud of you baby.”

December 2023: A Mini Controversy

Owens sparked backlash when he was a guest on The Pivot podcast in December 2023. Online critics took issue with Owens’ claim that he didn’t know who Biles was when they connected online and his comment about being the “catch” in the relationship. Amid the controversy, they maintained a united front. Sharing photos of them together, he wrote, “Unbothered … Just know we locked in over here,” and she reposted it to her story, adding, “for life.”

March 2024: Owens Signs With The Bears

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Another NFL off-season brought a new contract for Owens. The Chicago Bears announced they had agreed to terms with the safety on March 13, 2024. Two days later, he posted photos of his contract signing. “Just following his plan,” he wrote. “Excited for this new journey, let’s get it!!!”

April 2024: Simone Addresses The Pivot Controversy

Biles spoke about her husband’s Pivot interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast on April 17, 2024. She gave further context, explaining she was there when Owens did the interview and was shocked that people were so critical of his comments.

“I go on Twitter, and everybody’s like, ‘Divorce this man, he’s mean,’” she recalled. “I’m like, he’s the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on. Truly, I’ve never met a man like him. … He truly goes out of his way to do anything for me.”

She also clarified, “He never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is!”

July/August 2024: Owens Skips Preseason Practices For The Olympics

Owens cheers on Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Biles was waging a history-making comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Owens was supposed to be in Chicago for the Bears’ mandatory training camp. Luckily, the team leadership agreed he could miss practices from July 29 to Aug. 3 to cheer on his wife.

“Just because we respect the Olympics,” then-head coach Matt Eberflus told ESPN. “That is a big deal. And he’s just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that.”

Biles won three gold medals and a silver. After returning to practice, he shared what an “amazing” experience it was. “My wife is a warrior,” he said, per NBC. “That’s the one thing I tell people because I equate it to how we are in football.”

December 2024: Simone Ups Her WAG Game

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Biles became even more of a game-day presence in the NFL season following the Olympics. Her custom outfit by Kelly Daley on Dec. 27, 2024 was next-level, including photos of her husband, from head to toe.

May 2025: The Couple Make Their Met Gala Debut

Biles had been to the Met Gala before, but they made their first joint appearance on the museum’s iconic steps on May 5, 2025. Speaking to Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim for a Vogue red-carpet interview, Biles noted it was just a day before their anniversary and Owens quipped, “How’s it going to top this?”

December 2025: Simone’s NFL Gig

In Owens’ second season with the Bears, the NFL brought Biles in as a sideline photographer on Dec. 28, 2025. This time, she put aside her Jonathan Owens-themed attire and wore all black topped by an NFL media vest as his team battled the San Francisco 49ers. She described it as “just a little side gig” when she ran into fellow NFL celebrity wife Olivia Culpo on the sidelines.

January 2026: A Lucky Charm For The Playoffs

Simone Biles/Instagram

On Jan. 10, Owens and the Bears faced the Packers — his former team — in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs. Biles was, of course, cheering her husband on, and she had their lucky charm: a bear keychain. She showed it off on game-day on TikTok, along with another Jonathan Owens-themed outfit, as well as on Instagram. “Our good luck bear,” she wrote over a story, per People. The bear proved its power, with Chicago winning 31-27.