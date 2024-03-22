A former Bachelor just crashed the American Idol audition room. In a teaser clip published by Entertainment Tonight for the March 23 episode of Idol Season 22, The Bachelor alum Juan Pablo Galavis makes a surprise appearance as his daughter, Camila Galavis, attempts to impress judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry.

“One Idol performance will be music to Bachelor Nation’s ears,” host Ryan Seacrest teases in the clip before Camila reveals to the judging panel that her father once starred on the hit reality dating franchise.

“Wow he’s dreamy,” judge Bryan says as Juan Pablo enters the room. “You’re single?” Perry (who’s engaged to Orlando Bloom) adds, prompting a flirtatious response from the reality star who asks, “You too?”

Juan Pablo welcomed his daughter Camila with ex-girlfriend, Carla Rodríguez, in 2009. Fans were first introduced to the Bachelor star on the ninth season of The Bachelorette in 2013. A year later, he fronted The Bachelor Season 18, choosing contestant Nikki Ferrell as his winner. However, he didn’t propose to Ferrell, and the pair ended their relationship in late 2014.

The Bachelor's Juan Pablo Galavis. Fred Lee/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

In 2016, Juan Pablo began dating Venezuelan TV host and model Osmariel Villalobos. The couple tied the knot in the summer of 2017, before announcing their divorce two years later in 2019.

Although Perry appeared to catch the Bachelor alum’s eye in the Idol audition room, the “Firework” hitmaker is currently engaged to fiancé Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter, Daisy Dove.

Meanwhile, Perry announced in February that the currently airing American Idol Season 22 will be her last. The singer has been a judge on the ABC reality competition show since 2018 alongside fellow panelists Richie and Bryan.

“I think this will probably be my last season for Idol,” she revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat.”