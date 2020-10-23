In the age of social distancing, opting to stay home for some quality streaming time has fast become the norm. One positive to emerge from our new lockdown habits is the opportunity to revisit some of our favourite shows from years gone by. Thankfully, some of the biggest streaming sites and on-demand services offer users a plethora of television throwbacks. None more so than All 4, which recently announced stateside classics including One Tree Hill and The West Wing are making a comeback on the platform. So, here are the best nostalgic shows to watch on Channel 4 right now, because sometimes there's nothing better than taking a good old stroll down memory lane.

Navigating through All 4's extensive boxset library, users can expect to stumble upon British comedy gems such as The IT Crowd and Peep Show, supernatural staples including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Misfits, and much, much more.

With all these incredible options at your fingertips, you're sure to find something to scratch your nostalgic itch within Channel 4's impressive on-demand selection. And, to give you a nudge in the right direction, I've singled out some of the very best TV throwbacks currently available on the platform. Happy streaming.

One Tree Hill Warner Bros. TV Starring Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty, this coming-of-age U.S. drama was essential viewing for many during our awkward teen years. Set in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, the series centres on the lives of half-brothers Lucas and Nathan as they navigate rivalry on the basketball court, friendships, and high school romance.

The Inbetweeners Originally airing between 2008 and 2010, E4's hit adolescent comedy follows suburban nerd Will McKenzie and his misfit mates as they face the struggles of British teen life during their final years at Rudge Park Comprehensive.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Warner Bros. TV Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the vampire-slaying Buffy Summers, this hit supernatural drama follows a young woman who craves a normal life, but is burdened with defending humanity against vampires, demons, and plenty of other dark forces — all with the help of her closest friends.

Angel With David Boreanaz at the helm, Buffy the Vampire Slayer's equally brilliant spin-off centres on a tormented vampire named Angel, who leaves Buffy and Sunnydale behind for Los Angeles where he aims to seek redemption and help save fellow lost souls.

The IT Crowd Channel 4 Set within a dingy underground Information Technology office, this award-winning sitcom revolves around the misadventures of an IT support team, consisting of computer programmer Maurice, work-shy Roy, and department head Jen.

ER The series that gave George Clooney his breakout role of Dr. Doug Ross is set within a hectic inner-city emergency room, and centres on the personal and professional dramas faced by the staff of Chicago's fictional County General Hospital.

Misfits Channel 4 E4's hit sci-fi comedy-drama first aired between 2009 and 2013, and follows a group of young offenders who each obtain supernatural powers after being caught in a mysterious storm during community service.

Dawson's Creek Set within a fictional U.S. coastal town, this classic teen drama starring James Van Der Beek and Katie Holmes follows the lives of four close-knight pals as they transition through their high school and college years.

Peep Show Channel 4 Debuting all the way back in 2003, Peep Show went on to become one of the longest running comedies in Channel 4 history. Starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, the series follows the hilarious hijinks of the socially awkward Mark and juvenile Jez — a pair of dysfunctional roommates who share a flat in Croydon, London.