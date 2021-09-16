From that unforgettable soundtrack to the timeless, heart-wrenching romance, there’s a lot to love — always love — about 1992’s The Bodyguard starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner as a pop star and her bodyguard whose relationship goes from professional to passionate. Though there will never be any replacing that film or its permanent mark on pop culture, a 21st-century take on the story is on the way all the same, Variety reported Sept. 15.

But even if you’re somewhat over the idea of reboots and remakes, there’s plenty of reason to be excited for this one. For starters, it’s written by Broadway’s Matthew López, whose play The Inheritance received 11 nominations for this year’s Tony Awards, including Best Play. “I will always love the original,” López wrote on Instagram, adding, “and I am excited to bring this story to a new generation of movie-goers!” Lawrence Kasdan, who penned the original film, will be joining as producer — good news for those who crave a fresh take on the film that still embraces the familiar charm of its forebearer.

And just think of the star-powered potential of that cast! Though casting news may be some time away, fans wasted no time dreaming up their ideal stars for the project. Here is everything we know about The Bodyguard remake so far.

The Bodyguard Remake Plot

Given that the film is still in its early stages, “I Have Nothing” re: plot details. While you can definitely expect the remake to translate The Bodyguard to the modern era, the heart of the story is pretty simple: an ever-professional, hard-boiled bodyguard is tasked with protecting a popular singer from a stalker. Then, famously, a relationship ensues — one passionate enough to inspire Houston’s heartbreaking cover of “I Will Always Love You” and an accompanying soundtrack that, according to Variety, remains the best-selling in history.

The Bodyguard Remake Cast

By the time Houston starred in The Bodyguard, she was already a major star, so when it comes to dream-casting, many fans are looking to big names to bring similar energy to the remake. Several Twitter users voiced their support for Tessa Thompson in the bodyguard role and Janelle Monáe as the musician.

Other Twitter picks for Thompson’s pop star included Harry Styles, Bruno Mars, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth. In 2019, Thompson told Entertainment Tonight that she’d love to play the titular bodyguard and “carry [Hemsworth] off-stage at some point.” After seeing their chemistry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Men in Black: International, another team-up would be amazing.

Though several users acknowledged that they don’t really want a remake in the first place, they still offered potential picks worth considering. “Maybe... *maybe* if John Legend is the singer and Charlize Theron is the bodyguard. *Maybe*. But I still think no,” wrote writer Elie Mystal. In response to Variety’s statement that Cardi B and Channing Tatum had been “floated” for the role, Rafi D’Angelo said they’d be “forced to attend opening night high off my ass living my best life,” were the script reworked into an action-comedy.

Many fans recommended Lizzo for the role of the pop star, and as a decorated musician herself, the pick makes perfect sense. The Grammy-winning “Rumors” singer accepted the nomination, so to speak, on TikTok and supported a popular choice for the stoic, steamy bodyguard: Chris Evans. Who else?

The Bodyguard Remake Release Date & Trailer

Since the project was only just announced, it will likely be a while before we get an official premiere date or trailer. If The Bodyguard remake hit theaters in 2022, it would be just in time for the original’s 30th anniversary.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot and cast details as more information on The Bodyguard remake becomes available.