15 Romantic Movies On Netflix That Are Perfect For Snuggling Up On The Couch

Wait, where did the year go? Fall is almost here, which means it’s time to return to cozy days and evenings indoors — best spent with a good movie or two, of course. Fortunately, there are plenty of options when it comes to streaming romance films that will appeal to every kind of mood. Maybe you want a classic rom-com or Hallmark-esque romance that ensures a happy ending — or perhaps you’re craving a musical, action thriller, or straight-up gothic horror. Romance can definitely be found in all of these genres, many of which are available right now Netflix. So whether you’re searching for a good girls' night pick or a sweet movie to enjoy solo, this list of must-see romance movies is worth a peek before settling in.

And hey, if you already happen to be a big romance movie lover and have seen a bunch of these films before, there's nothing wrong with re-watching old favorites. In fact, that can sometimes be an even better movie-watching experience. So grab your comfiest blanket, pop some popcorn, pour a mug of hot chocolate, and stream a few of these romantic movies on Netflix for the ultimate movie marathon.

The Lovebirds Skin Bolen/Netflix If you like your rom-coms with a side of thrills, Lovebirds is for you. Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star as Leilani and Jibran, a couple on the brink of breaking up when they find themselves tangled up in an evening of murder and sex cult drama. Sure, it’s a little more chaotic than your average date night, but consider all the mayhem a metaphor for the other ways a relationship can crystallize under pressure.

About Time From Notting Hill to Love Actually, filmmaker Richard Curtis is a bona fide rom-com king, but among his oeuvre is a sweet hidden gem you might have missed along the way. About Time stars Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams as a sweet, shy time traveler and his girlfriend-turned-wife, respectively. This isn’t quite a sci-fi thriller but more of a heartfelt exploration of how we approach time and relationships with loved ones when we have more than one chance to get it right.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga Aidan Monaghan/Netflix For romance fans who love a good musical, too, add Eurovision to the top of your list. On their quest for international acclaim, small-town Icelanders Lars and Sigrit (played by the hilarious duo of Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams) face the music and fall in love — but not before belting out some truly iconic songs, from the heartfelt Oscar-nominated “Husavik” to the relentless earworm that is “Jaja Ding Dong.”

No Strings Attached In this modern romance, Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher star as a pair of old friends who start sleeping together sans romance. Of course, this isn’t the first film to explore the concept of a friendly hook-up situation — it’s not even the only one released that year (looking at you, Friends with Benefits). But what helps this iteration stand out is a surprisingly stacked supporting ensemble, including Mindy Kaling, Greta Gerwig, Jake Johnson, and Ludacris.

Resort To Love David Bloomer/Netflix Set at a dreamy island resort, this Netflix original delivers the vacation vibes in a major way. Christina Milian stars as Erica, an unlucky-in-love singer who is tasked with performing at her ex’s destination wedding. There, she faces old feelings for her ex (Jay Pharoah) and new ones for his retired Special Forces brother (Sinqua Walls), all while rekindling her relationship with herself and her music, too.

Crimson Peak If you crave something warm, fuzzy, and feel-good — well, maybe save Crimson Peak for another day. But if passionate, tragic love and gothic horror sound like the perfect night in, this 2015 film can’t be beat. Helmed by Guillermo del Toro, Crimson Peak revolves around a Victorian-era aristocrat (Tom Hiddleston) who marries an American writer (Mia Wasikowska) and brings her abroad to his old family mansion. Sounds like a richly romantic period piece, right? It is, until ghosts get involved…

Always Be My Maybe Ed Araquel/Netflix In this delightful Netflix original, Ali Wong and Randall Park star as a pair of childhood best friends who reconnect as adults. She’s a big-time chef, while he’s a musician who’s wary of leaving home and moving on. Together, they confront their tricky past and explore the idea of their future and a relationship. Not only does Always Be My Maybe boast one of the best celebrity cameos (maybe ever), but it also feels like a love letter to the rom-coms that came before. In conversation with Bustle in 2019, Nahnatchka Khan cited When Harry Met Sally, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Notting Hill as creative influences.

Love, Guaranteed Lack of success on Hinge or Bumble getting you down? This original streaming romance totally understands. It also posits the pivotal question you probably never thought to ask: What if you just, well, sued the app? New Girl’s Damon Wayans Jr. and She’s All That’s Rachael Leigh Cook star as plaintiff and lawyer in this charming rom-com, perfect for those days when you crave a short, sweet, “they-lived-happily-ever-after” kind of vibe.

Holiday In The Wild Sure, this may be one of Netflix’s holiday offerings, but its timeless themes of love and discovering your purpose can be enjoyed any time of year. Two longtime TV faves, Kristin Davis (Sex and the City) and Rob Lowe (Parks and Recreation), star as an unlikely pair who bond while caring for injured elephants on a Zambian holiday.

The Half Of It KC Bailey/Netflix This sweet coming-of-age romance stars Leah Lewis as Ellie Chu, a student who a classmate hires to scribe letters to his crush only to develop her own crush on Aster, the girl on the other end. In evaluating their feelings for each other, Ellie and Aster also get to know themselves and their ambitions a little better, making this a truly heartwarming Netflix original.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Speaking of sneaky letters... The endless charm of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before spills out into a three-movie saga about love, family, and growing up. If it’s been a while since you caught the original, now is the time for a rewatch. Lana Condor stars as Lara Jean Covey, a shy student who usually prefers daydreaming about love to the real thing. Until, of course, her private, never-meant-to-be-read love letters are sent to her past crushes, catalyzing an actual romance with one of the recipients.

Malcolm & Marie Netflix Netflix will be the first to tell you that Malcolm & Marie isn’t a happy, feel-good romance — as was so perfectly put in the film’s trailer, “this is not a love story.” But a tiny cast (Zendaya and John David Washington) and lonely, closed-off setting help make the fight(s) between a filmmaker and his muse feel even more thought-provoking.

Twilight The Twilight series recently dropped on Netflix in its entirety. If you’re looking for a moody, star-crossed romance or simply want to revisit your middle school days with a nostalgic favorite, 2008’s original Twilight is definitely worth streaming. Plus, you’ll get to see the film that catapulted Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson to the next level of stardom — they’ve both dabbled in indies and big-budget mainstream works since.

The Last Letter From Your Lover Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix Good news for fans of the 2016 tear-jerker Me Before You: There is yet another Jojo Moyes adaptation available to stream, and it’s brand-new to Netflix. The Last Letter From Your Lover stars Felicity Jones as Ellie, a journalist investigating a curious decades-old love story — one whose twists and turns eventually inspire her own story-in-the-making alongside archivist Rory (Nabhaan Rizwan).